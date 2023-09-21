France v Namibia live: Hosts on fire as they hit 50 points at half-time

Damian Penaud was an utter menace to Namibia in the first half in Marseille - Getty Images/David Rogers

08:50 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 40 min FRA 54 NAM 0

With the clock in the red, Ramos puts in a brilliant chip in midfield before gathering his own kick.

Antoine Dupont then performs the absolutely ridiculous. Superlatives cannot capture the majesty of this man.

The scrum-half takes a quick-tap penalty before looking up to see what’s on and notices there is a spare few inches of space in the left corner for Bielle-Biarrey.

Moments before he is hit by an oncoming defender, Dupont drops the ball onto his left boot and puts in a cross-kick, landing it on a six-pence for his winger to run onto.

Bielle-Biarrey catches and drops over the line in one motion.

Ramos hits the conversion from out wide, and France have 54 unanswered points inside the first half.

08:44 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 38 min FRA 47 NAM 0

Eventually Namibia are snagged on the left flank and drop the ball, which is quickly scooped up by the French defence.

It takes a few passes and a little bit of tough love from Penaud who crashes through a tackle and gets beyond the Namibian defence.

With just the full-back to beat, he makes an unselfish pass inside to Dupont who gets his name on the scoresheet.

Ramos kicks a straightforward conversion, and France lead by 47 ahead of the break.

08:42 PM BST

37 min FRA 40 NAM 0

Namibia play into midfield, but their one-up runners are repelled by the French defence, who look as if they could do this all day.

08:41 PM BST

FRANCE TRY! 33 min FRA 40 NAM 0

Les Bleues make no mistake this time though.

Anthony Jelonch notices a gap at guard on the right-hand side of the ruck and decides to pick and go.

Flament follows him through the gap and the No 8 executes a simple offload to his fellow forward who touches down beneath the sticks.

The conversion is good. France are nearly half-way to their record score, which was against Namibia in 2007.

08:38 PM BST

FRANCE TRY DISALLOWED! 33 min FRA 33 NAM 0

Mauvaka takes the ball off the lineout and crashes through one tackle, but the ball is knocked out his hand by his opposite number van der Westhuizen.

A France player gathers and puts it down, but the ball is called back for a Namibia scrum.

08:36 PM BST

31 min FRA 33 NAM 0

France then show their full range of skills.

They play off the top of the lineout again, and Bielle-Biarrey catches on the wrap-around before shipping the ball to Penaud.

The winger kicks down the line and the ball is taken into touch by Namibia.

08:35 PM BST

30 min FRA 33 NAM 0

But all of a sudden there is a fantastic opportunity for Namibia!

They put good pressure on Dupont at the base of the scrum and force the ball free in the tackle.

Flanker Johan Retief gets onto the ball and shows good power to drive up to the French five-metre line.

But France scramble well and force a penalty at the breakdown before clearing up-field.

So close, yet so far for Namibia.

08:33 PM BST

29 min FRA 33 NAM 0

“No water breaks tonight,” announces Matthew Carley.

That won’t come as welcome news to the Namibian players who already have their hands on their knees.

08:32 PM BST

28 min FRA 33 NAM 0

Despite the scoreline, Namibia continue to look to string together phases inside the French half.

They do well, even putting in a successful chip to work their way up to the French 22.

They are up above 10 phases and put together a couple of nice offloads to squirm inside the French 22.

But the ball is knocked on, and France win it back.

08:30 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 26 min FRA 33 NAM 0

This one is for Jonathan Danty.

France go off the top of the lineout with Cameron Woki popping down to Dupont.

The scrum-half snipes in-field to hold the defence before putting in Danty, who runs a good line through/over Danco Burger. There’s no stopping the big centre from that sort of range.

Ramos kicks the conversion.

08:28 PM BST

25 min FRA 26 NAM 0

France win a penalty at the scrum and kick to the corner. They will want to execute here.

08:27 PM BST

23 min FRA 26 NAM 0

A lifeline for Namibia.

France win a turnover and Dupont puts a dangerous kick down the left-hand touchline.

Bielle-Biarrey gathers before throwing it behind his back to Dupont. Les Bleues then stretch it to the right where there is acres of space.

They then work it back left but after several fiendish offloads come off, they throw it one pass too far and the ball goes to ground. Namibia win a scrum.

France said they wanted to put on a show for their fans, and they have certainly done that so far.

08:24 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 20 min FRA 26 NAM 0

With just 20 minutes on the clock, France already have a bonus point.

This one is a simple run-in for Damian Penaud.

France throw to the back of the lineout and run it at the Namibian defence through Peato Mauvaka.

The hooker fixes the opposition fly-half before popping to Penaud, who trails on the inside.

From there he runs into the corner.

Ramos adds the conversion.

08:21 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 18 min FRA 19 NAM 0

Talk about French flair!

Jalibert breaks up the right flank before flicking outside to Penaud who pops back to Jalibert who then offloads back inside Charles Ollivon to run it in. It’s like watching the Harlem Globetrotters.

With that, Ollivon becomes his countries leading forward try scorer.

Ramos makes no mistake with the conversion.

08:18 PM BST

15 min FRA 12 NAM 0

The Namibian scrum holds firm and they look to box kick from their own 10.

France win the ball back through Dupont but things are scrappy.

They look to play out from their 22, but Fickou is hit hard and nearly bundled into touch.

The centre manages to squeeze the ball away just before he touches the line, and it rebounds off a Namibian player to give France the throw.

This time Dupont clears.

08:16 PM BST

14 min FRA 12 NAM 0

France’s lineout has been far from clean so far, and again things go awry.

This time the throw is too high. Ollivon, at full stretch, can only tip the ball forwards. Namibia scrum.

08:15 PM BST

14 min FRA 12 NAM 0

The ball goes through from France and Namibia kick out to clear.

France have a lineout on the opposition 10-metre line to the left.

08:14 PM BST

11 min FRA 12 NAM 0

France are through again here, this time through Dupont who releases Fickou.

The winger steps and carries up to within five metres of the Namibian line.

You get the feeling another try is imminent, but JJalibert goes for a cross-kick which is charged down.

Namibia then force a penalty at the ensuing breakdown. Good last-ditch defence there from the underdogs.

They clear to halfway and disrupt the lineout.

08:11 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 8 min FRA 12 NAM 0

A brilliant try, this time it’s Bielle-Biarrey who plays magician.

France have a scrum midfield from which they go left. Jalibert puts in a handsome kick that bounces towards the corner.

Just as the ball is bouncing out over the corner flag, Bielle-Biarrey reaches over the line to catch the ball and throw an offload back inside to Jonathan Danty who simply has to touch the ball down.

The TMO checks if the winger is in touch, but the try is good.

Ramos adds the extras.

08:08 PM BST

TRY FRANCE! 6 min FRA 5 NAM 0

A moment of genius from Antoine Dupont!

The French magician takes the ball off the back of the maul and sees his friend Damian Penaud in acres of space on the wing.

To get it there, the scrum-half hoiks a bending kick that bounces before landing in the wingers hands.

Penaud adds to his career-best five game try streak by easily beating his opposite number to go into the corner.

Ramos misses the penalty from out wide. France lead.

08:05 PM BST

4 min FRA 0 NAM 0

And they hold up well enough. A positive start for Namibia.

Kick tennis ensues before Namibia look to run it back. They vowed before this match that they would look to play, and they clearly meant it.

Unfortunately the 145kg frame of Uini Atonio locks onto the ball and proves impossible to move.

France win a penalty and kick to the five. This is a golden opportunity.

08:03 PM BST

3 min FRA 0 NAM 0

France’s lineout throw is not straight, and so we will have our first scrum.

This will be a big early test for Namibia’s front row.

08:02 PM BST

3 min FRA 0 NAM 0

Namibia play a few phases at half-way before kicking to France.

France return well with a kick that goes deep. Namibia clear through Cliven Loubster to his own 10-metre line.

France win the kicking battle.

08:02 PM BST

1 min FRA 0 NAM 0

France turn the ball over at the lineout and look to play straight away, finding some space on the right flank.

They kick and the ball ricochets into the hands of a Namibian who kicks down the line.

Namibia chase well but the ball goes dead. France re-start with a 22-metre dropout.

08:00 PM BST

1 min FRA 0 NAM 0

Matthew Carley blows his whistle, and we’re off!

Namibia get us under way with a kick down the throat of Ramos.

The full-back gathers and clears to just outside their 22 for a Namibia lineout.

07:59 PM BST

Kick-off imminent

The anthems are done, the tracksuits are off, and kick-off is just moments away in Marseille!

07:58 PM BST

The anthems

A boisterous rendition of La Marseillaise echoes around Stade de Marseille.

Now it’s time for the Namibians to belt out Namibia, Land of the Brave!

07:56 PM BST

The teams are out

Antoine Dupont leads France - dressed in blue - out onto the pitch.

Johan Deysel stands at the front of his Namibia side all in white.

Now, it’s time for the anthems!

07:53 PM BST

The secret to France's success: discipline

Conceding only four penalties in a Test match is practically unheard of in the modern game, but for France to do so in the opening match of their own World Cup against the All Blacks bordered on miraculous.

Conversely, it was France’s ill-discipline that hampered them the following week against Namibia as Galthié‘s side gave away 15 penalties - admittedly, with a second choice team.

The new-look Les Bleues will have to rediscover their new-found discipline if they are to triumph in their home tournament.

Check out Charles Richardson’s full report for how Les Bleues changed their image from “which France will show up” to clinical disciplinarians.

07:45 PM BST

07:42 PM BST

And for Namibia

Namibia team guide

07:36 PM BST

Our experts' view of France's record and prospects

France team guide

07:35 PM BST

Les Bleues love affair with the Stade de Marseille

Head coach Fabien Galthié was on the side who played France’s first test at the Stade de Marseille, against New Zealand in 2000, and has vivid memories of that night.

“We were staying in Aix-en-Provence and it was our first time at the [Stade de Marseille]. The bus driver could not find the stadium so we arrived half an hour before kick off,” Galthié told a press conference on Tuesday.

“We got off the bus and it turned out we were in the lobby of the Societe Generale [bank]. The guys there were so happy that we paid them a visit just before the match.

“So we got back into the bus and got changed inside and we stepped into the dressing room 15 minutes before the game.”

It was not the ideal pre-test routine for France, but the Stade de Marseille crowd gave them a memorable reception and Les Bleus were fired up when the referee blew the whistle.

“We had this idea to just go around the touchline and there was so much passion coming down from the stands, the fans were so close to us that when we briefly went back to the dressing room, we were boiling hot.

“After 15 minutes we were 17-0 up,” Galthié added.

France ended up winning the test 42-33.

Since then, the atmosphere has always been above par in Marseille, where France have won 11 of their 13 tests, the previous one last year when they beat South Africa 30-26.

“Against South Africa, you could not hear anything from two metres because of the noise. I can’t wait to play in that arena again,” said France fullback Thomas Ramos.

07:31 PM BST

Namibia's squad rotation

Namibia have made nine changes to the side that faced New Zealand. One of those changes is enforced by the horrific ankle injury sustained by centre Le Roux Malan. Danco Burger comes into the side as his replacement.

Prop Desiderius Sethie and hooker Louis van der Westhuizen come into the front row. There are also two changes at lock where Mahepisa Tjeriko takes over from Johan Retief, who moves to flanker, and France-based Adriaan Ludick comes into the team.

Max Katjijeko, Retief and No 8 Prince Gaoseb make up the back row.

Jacques Theron gets his first start for Namibia at scrum-half, while Cliven Loubser moves from full-back to fly-half. Andre van den Berg comes into the No 15 jersey.

07:25 PM BST

Rafael Ibanez: France look to entertain

It was very important for us to bring a bit more experience. Its a World Cup game and we know the expectation is pretty high. We know we can improve our game. This game tonight is a big opportunity for us to step up, be more accurate. There is a big expectation of the boys Namibia are going to bring big passion. It is down to us to control the game, to respect Namibia and hopefully bring some fun to the game to perform in front of the crowd.

07:24 PM BST

France's 1st team

Only lock Cameron Woki, flanker Anthony Jelonch and wing Louis Bielle-Biarry have retained their spots, with 10 players who started against the All Blacks coming back into the starting XV.

Prop Cyril Baille gets his first minutes of the tournament after injuring his calf against Scotland last month, as does centre Jonathan Danty, who sat out the opening two matches of the World Cup with a thigh injury.

Number eight Gregory Alldritt is rested after picking up an injury in training this week, but team officials confirmed on Wednesday he is back in training.

Charles Ollivon starts in a new look back row that includes Francois Cros and number eight Anthony Jelonch, and says it is important they nail their plans with bigger tests to come.

Speaking about the return of Danty and Baille, coach Galthié said: “They are two players who have been in all our big battles in the last four years.”

The biggest boost, however, will come from scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert.

“I’m happy to play. We were several players who needed to recuperate [after the New Zealand game] and we are now ready to deliver, in terms of result and performance,” captain Dupont said.

07:17 PM BST

The teams - Antoine Dupont starts while Jonathan Danty returns

France

Starting XV: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Cameron Woki, 5-Thibaud Flament, 6-Francois Cros, 7-Charles Ollivon, 8-Anthony Jelonch

Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Paul Boudehent, 21-Baptiste Couilloud, 22-Yoram Moefana, 23-Melvyn Jaminet

Namibia

Starting XV: 15-Andre van der Berg, 14-Gerswin Mouton, 13-Johan Deysel, 12-Danco Burger, 11-JC Greyling, 10-Cliven Loubser, 9-Jacques Theron, 1-Des Sethie, 2-Louis van der Westhuizen, 3-Aranos Coetzee, 4-Mahepisa Tjeriko, 5-Adriaan Ludick, 6-Max Katjijeko, 7-Johan Retief, 8-Prince Gaoseb

Replacements: 16-Obert Nortje, 17-Jason Benade, 18-Haitembu Shifuka, 19-PJ van Lill, 20-Richard Hardwick, 21-Oela Blaauw, 22-Alcino Izaacs, 23-Divan Rossouw

Referee: Matthew Carley

07:11 PM BST

France at full strength against Namibian minnows

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of tonight’s Pool A clash between France and Namibia at Stade de Marseille.

France got their World Cup campaign under way with a statement 27-13 victory over New Zealand at a sold-out Stade de France on the opening night but followed up with a less than convincing performance against Uruguay in which they led by just one point until the 55th minute.

The host’s lack-lustre display drew plenty of criticism, not least from the players themselves, with lock Cameron Woki labelling his team’s showing as “unacceptable”.

Perhaps with that in mind, France head coach Fabien Galthié has recalled his big guns for tonight’s showdown, making 12 changes to the side who stumbled to victory last week.

These sides have met twice before at the World Cup, the most recent of which was in 2007, also in France, when Les Bleues put down their biggest points margin in World Cup history, winning 87-10. Any improvement on that result tonight should be considered a good showing for Namibia.

They come into tonight’s clash having conceded 123 points and 18 tries in their two World Cup matches so far against Italy and New Zealand, managing only one try and 11 points in reply.

But despite their score difference, the Welwitschias gave Italy a good run for their money before running out of steam to lose 52-8. Faced with the all-powerful All Blacks, it was a more one-sided affair.

Namibia have made nine changes to the side that faced New Zealand as coach Allister Coetzee looks to give his wider squad a taste of the tournament in this “special occasion”.

“It’s important to give every player coming to a World Cup an opportunity to play,” Coetzee told reporters. “Our mindset is building towards the last game [against Uruguay] and to see what these players can offer to get the best team possible for that final match.

“It is a great experience for a lot of youngsters playing in their first World Cup. One of our objectives is to grow depth in our squad, especially against tier one nations who we don’t get to play often.”

“They have selected a very strong side against us. Someone like Antoine Dupont, we see him playing on television a lot, for so Jacques Theron to get his first start for Namibia against him is a special occasion.”

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash, France back row Charles Ollivon said: “We are building and must give 100 per cent to do the things we have worked on the whole week, be clear in our game and clear on what we are doing.

“There is some pressure [to put in a strong performance]. We need to play, [most of these players] didn’t play last week, so we are happy to be back.”