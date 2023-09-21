France v Namibia live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

France's prop Cyril Baille (left) takes part in the captain's run training session at Stade de Marseille - AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

07:25 PM BST

Rafael Ibanez: France look to entertain

It was very important for us to bring a bit more experience. Its a World Cup game and we know the expectation is pretty high. We know we can improve our game. This game tonight is a big opportunity for us to step up, be more accurate. There is a big expectation of the boys Namibia are going to bring big passion. It is down to us to control the game, to respect Namibia and hopefully bring some fun to the game to perform in front of the crowd.

07:24 PM BST

France's 1st team

Only lock Cameron Woki, flanker Anthony Jelonch and wing Louis Bielle-Biarry have retained their spots, with 10 players who started against the All Blacks coming back into the starting XV.

Prop Cyril Baille gets his first minutes of the tournament after injuring his calf against Scotland last month, as does centre Jonathan Danty, who sat out the opening two matches of the World Cup with a thigh injury.

Number eight Gregory Alldritt is rested after picking up an injury in training this week, but team officials confirmed on Wednesday he is back in training.

Charles Ollivon starts in a new look back row that includes Francois Cros and number eight Anthony Jelonch, and says it is important they nail their plans with bigger tests to come.

07:17 PM BST

The teams - Antoine Dupont starts while Jonathan Danty returns

France

Starting XV: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Cameron Woki, 5-Thibaud Flament, 6-Francois Cros, 7-Charles Ollivon, 8-Anthony Jelonch

Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Paul Boudehent, 21-Baptiste Couilloud, 22-Yoram Moefana, 23-Melvyn Jaminet

Namibia

Starting XV: 15-Andre van der Berg, 14-Gerswin Mouton, 13-Johan Deysel, 12-Danco Burger, 11-JC Greyling, 10-Cliven Loubser, 9-Jacques Theron, 1-Des Sethie, 2-Louis van der Westhuizen, 3-Aranos Coetzee, 4-Mahepisa Tjeriko, 5-Adriaan Ludick, 6-Max Katjijeko, 7-Johan Retief, 8-Prince Gaoseb

Replacements: 16-Obert Nortje, 17-Jason Benade, 18-Haitembu Shifuka, 19-PJ van Lill, 20-Richard Hardwick, 21-Oela Blaauw, 22-Alcino Izaacs, 23-Divan Rossouw

Referee: Matthew Carley

07:11 PM BST

France at full strength against Namibian minnows

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of tonight’s Pool A clash between France and Namibia at Stade de Marseille.

France got their World Cup campaign under way with a statement 27-13 victory over New Zealand at a sold-out Stade de France on the opening night but followed up with a less than convincing performance against Uruguay in which they led by just one point until the 55th minute.

The host’s lack-lustre display drew plenty of criticism, not least from the players themselves, with lock Cameron Woki labelling his team’s showing as “unacceptable”.

Perhaps with that in mind, France head coach Fabien Galthié has recalled his big guns for tonight’s showdown, making 12 changes to the side who stumbled to victory last week.

These sides have met twice before at the World Cup, the most recent of which was in 2007, also in France, when Les Bleues put down their biggest points margin in World Cup history, winning 87-10. Any improvement on that result tonight should be considered a good showing for Namibia.

They come into tonight’s clash having conceded 123 points and 18 tries in their two World Cup matches so far against Italy and New Zealand, managing only one try and 11 points in reply.

But despite their score difference, the Welwitschias gave Italy a good run for their money before running out of steam to lose 52-8. Faced with the all-powerful All Blacks, it was a more one-sided affair.

Namibia have made nine changes to the side that faced New Zealand as coach Allister Coetzee looks to give his wider squad a taste of the tournament in this “special occasion”.

“It’s important to give every player coming to a World Cup an opportunity to play,” Coetzee told reporters. “Our mindset is building towards the last game [against Uruguay] and to see what these players can offer to get the best team possible for that final match.

“It is a great experience for a lot of youngsters playing in their first World Cup. One of our objectives is to grow depth in our squad, especially against tier one nations who we don’t get to play often.”

“They have selected a very strong side against us. Someone like Antoine Dupont, we see him playing on television a lot, for so Jacques Theron to get his first start for Namibia against him is a special occasion.”

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash, France back row Charles Ollivon said: “We are building and must give 100 per cent to do the things we have worked on the whole week, be clear in our game and clear on what we are doing.

“There is some pressure [to put in a strong performance]. We need to play, [most of these players] didn’t play last week, so we are happy to be back.”

