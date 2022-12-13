World Cup 2022: France v Morocco

Morocco captain Romain Saiss was only able to play 57 minutes against Portugal

TEAM NEWS

France centre-back Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot are doubtful after both were only able to complete light training on Tuesday.

Upamecano, who has been nursing a sore throat, could be replaced by Ibrahima Konate if not fully fit.

Walid Cheddira is banned for Morocco after his red card against Portugal.

Head coach Walid Regragui has said he will wait until the "last minute" to assess several injury doubts, refusing to rule any players out.

Their key fitness concerns are Nayef Aguerd, who missed the win against the Portuguese with a thigh injury, and fellow centre-back Romain Saiss, who was forced off in that game with a similar issue.

Full-back Noussair Mazraoui was unavailable for the last match, reportedly through illness and hip pain, but may come back into contention.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Morocco's plan, to defend deep and spring out on the break, seems simple but it is not easy to execute it as well as they have done against some very accomplished teams.

My worry is that injuries and fatigue will catch up with them here. Romain Saiss was carried off against Portugal, while there have been doubts over the fitness of fellow defender Nayef Aguerd.

Morocco break with great pace and purpose when they counter-attack and I am sure they will get opportunities the same way in this game.

I don't see it working to such full effect this time, though, because they might be too stretched to hold out.

I would love to be wrong, just because the African side have arguably been the best story of this World Cup, but this is probably where they say goodbye.

Prediction: 2-1

Didier Deschamps has won 13 of his 17 World Cup games as a head coach, three short of the record set by Helmut Schon with West Germany

MATCH FACTS

France were eliminated from each of their first three semi-finals (in 1958, 1982 and 1986) but have won their subsequent three matches at this stage (in 1998, 2006 and 2018).

The French have yet to keep a clean sheet at this tournament and have done so in just one of 11 matches since June.

Morocco will be the 25th different nation to play in a World Cup semi-final and the first from Africa. The last team to make their debut at this stage were Spain in 2010, who beat Germany 1-0 to reach the final.

The Moroccans have kept four clean sheets at this tournament - the last two sides to record five shutouts at a single World Cup (Spain in 2010 and Italy in 2006) lifted the trophy.

