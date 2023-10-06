France v Italy Rugby World Cup: Live updates and latest score

France field what looks a nearly full-strength side against Italy this evening - Getty Images/Michael Steele

08:09 PM BST

8 min FRA 10 ITA 0

France exit well through Maxime Lucu. Bielle-Biarrey chases hard to put pressure on the Italian catcher and force the knock-on.

France scrum on half-way to the left.

08:08 PM BST

6 min FRA 10 ITA 0

Ramos makes no mistake, and France lead by 10.

08:07 PM BST

6 min FRA 7 ITA 0

After a period of kick tennis, France win the battle. Italy are penalised for offside with lazy forwards failing to retreat in midfield.

Ramos points for the sticks from half-way, but directly in front.

08:05 PM BST

FRANCE TRY! 3 min FRA 7 ITA 0

France show patience to truck it up through the forwards in the middle.

Cameron Woki puts pace on the ball by offloading from the floor to Thomas Ramos who breaks through to gain a two-on-one with the full-back, and Damian Penaud outside him.

Penaud catches and jogs it in to the left corner. Ramos adds the extras. A perfect start for France!

08:02 PM BST

2 min FRA 0 ITA 0

France keep it in the forwards and look to bust their way up through the guts of the Italy defence, but then it goes wide...

08:01 PM BST

1 min FRA 0 ITA 0

France run it back first through Ramos, before spinning it to the left to give Bielle- Biarrey a run on the left.

08:01 PM BST

1 min FRA 0 ITA 0

English referee Karl Dickson blows his whistle, and we’re under way!

France kick deep right and it’s well-fielded by Italy, who clear to half-way - but not out.

08:00 PM BST

Top effort from Italy

Italy captain Lamaro finishes with his customary yell - a pained look on his face as he clutches at the badge. You can tell how much this means to the big flanker.

Kick-off is just moments away!

07:57 PM BST

The anthems

A rousing rendition from France. Now time for Italy!

07:55 PM BST

The teams are out

Both teams are out on the pitch - France dressed in blue and Italy in their white away jerseys.

Next, time for two of the best anthems in sport.

07:54 PM BST

Our expert views on France's record and prospects

07:53 PM BST

Capuozzo Italy's magician

Rugby is at times unjustly maligned as a sport for big, burly bruisers to bash into one another. And don’t get me wrong, there is a time and place for that - just ask Dan Coles or Joe Marler.

But one player re-writing the rulebook is Italy’s diminutive full-back Ange Capuozzo.

To watch Ange Capuozzo gliding around a pitch is to be reminded that rugby union can still be a sport where waifish athletes thrive among giants by living on their wits, writes Charlie Morgan.

Interestingly, there is added significance to tonight’s clash for the Azzurri flyer. Born in Le Pont-de-Claix and raised in the French Alps, Capuozzo has Italian and Madagascan heritage but elected to play for Italy, the country of his paternal grandparents who hail from Naples.

07:37 PM BST

French expectation verges on arrogance

There is a simmering expectation - verging on arrogance - that all is sewn up for France here tonight. With the sun easing behind the distant Massif Central, the hills to the west of Lyon, the mood among the lawless Lyonnais public is one of ‘nothing to see here’. This is a foregone conclusion, a procession. Of course, they are almost certainly right, but the fact that a loss tonight would almost definitely send the hosts crashing out in ignominy - as only the second side, behind England, to not progress to the quarter-finals of a tournament on home soil - is the elephant in the room. The stadium here, just as the town earlier, is rocking, with an expectant crowd demanding a handsome French victory. Even with such confidence, there is an awareness that this is no dead-rubber. And Les Bleus will have to do it without the talismanic Antoine Dupont, of course. Although, some fans have ensured that their captain is not totally forgotten tonight, dressing as Dupont et Dupond, the hapless detectives in Hergé‘s Tintin (Thomson and Thompson in English), for the occasion - complete with moustaches, bowler hats and canes. They were featured on the big screen to a riotous reception. Hopefully, for France’s sake, such a cacophony will be repeated at full time. If not, as the Kaiser Chiefs sang, I predict a riot.

07:34 PM BST

Charles Ollivon: Dupont absence has strengthened France resolve

France flanker Charles Ollivon believes captain Antoine Dupont’s absence has only strengthened the squad’s resolve at the World Cup.

Ollivon skippers Les Bleues today, with the hosts big favourites to seal victory and an expected quarter-final clash with reigning champions South Africa.

“The captaincy didn’t change much in my week. We have a group of leaders and in the absence of Antoine Dupont, the whole group has remained united to compensate for his absence,” said The Toulon back row.

“We suspect that Italy will not show the same face as against New Zealand,” Ollivon added. “We didn’t dwell on the New Zealand match.

“It will be a completely different game, with undoubtedly a higher level of commitment and fewer missed tackles.

“We expect a lot of engagement during the first 20 minutes. It’s up to us to be consistent for 80 minutes. This is a match where things will hit hard.”

07:29 PM BST

Will Dupont make a return this World Cup?

With 46 minutes played and a healthy 54 point lead, it all looked to be plain sailing for France as they went in search of a record breaking victory against Namibia.

But just moments later, the nation held its breath as their captain and all-round enfant chéri Antoine Dupont lay on the floor clutching his face, felled by a dangerous tackle from Namibia captain Johan Deysel.

When news first broke at the close of the game that Dupont had suffered a suspected facial fracture, speculation was rife over the extent of his injury. Was the two-time World Player of the Year’s World Cup over?

Yet despite having indeed fractured a bone in his face, the sturdy scrum-half underwent surgery on Monday and awaits a decision from medical staff as to whether he is fit to make a return should France make it through today.

“He is ready for the challenge, he is a competitor,” number eight Anthony Jelonch told a press conference on Thursday.

“He cannot wait to be back on the field and we’re confident that he will be back next week. If we win [today].”

Although Dupont has been sprinting at training and played with the ball, he is not yet allowed to make contact with other players. There is also speculation that he might have to wear specialist protective gear if he is to return to the field.

For more on whether Dupont will sport an Harinordoquy-style face mask, check out Charles Richardson’s report here.

07:06 PM BST

Italy coach Kieran Crowley: 'We want to honour our identity as a team'

France makes only two changes to the side that beat Namibia 96-0 two weeks ago as they seek to top Pool A with a fourth straight win.

Maxime Lucu starts at scrum-half in lieu of the injured Antoine Dupont and pairs up with with his Bordeaux-Begles half-back partner Matthieu Jalibert.

Meanwhile, in the forwards, Gregory Alldritt returns in the No 8 jersey after recovering form a minor knee injury. He packs down in the back row alongside captain Charles Ollivon at openside and blindside Anthony Jelonch, who was again preferred to Francois Cros.

It is the first time that Ollivon has captained the team since November 2022 against Japan in Toulouse, and the 14th time in his career.

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has made five changes to the side that were trounced by New Zealand last week, with hooker Hame Faiva and prop Pietro Ceccarelli set to make their first World Cup starts.

Faiva takes over from Giacomo Nicotera, who suffered a head injury against the All Blacks, while prop Ceccarelli comes in for Marco Riccioni who drops to the bench.

The all-new front row is completed as Simone Ferrari comes in for the injured Danilo Fischetti who left the squad on Sunday. Meanwhile, in the second row, Niccolo Cannone replaces lock Dino Lamb, another player struggling with injury after the New Zealand game.

In the back-line, Ange Capuozzo moves from wing to full-back as Tommaso Allan returns to fly-half and Paolo Garbisi moves to inside centre, leaving Luca Morisi to drop to the bench.

“Our focus will be on our performance,” Crowley said, “We worked during the week thinking about this next game. We want to honour our identity as a team and try to take a step forward.”

06:45 PM BST

The teams

France:

Starting XV: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Maxime Lucu, 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Cameron Woki, 5-Thibaud Flament, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Charles Ollivon, 8-Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Francois Cros, 21-Baptiste Couilloud, 22-Yoram Moefana, 23-Melvyn Jaminet

Italy:

Starting XV: 15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Pierre Bruno, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Paolo Garbisi, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Stephen Varney, 1-Simone Ferrari, 2-Hame Faiva, 3-Pietro Ceccarelli, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 5-Federico Ruzza, 6-Sebastian Negri, 7-Michele Lamaro, 8-Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16-Marco Manfredi, 17-Federico Zani, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-David Sisi, 20-Manuel Zuliani, 21-Alessandro Fusco, 22-Luca Morisi, 23-Lorenzo Pani

Referee: Karl Dickson

06:33 PM BST

Do or die for Italy

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of tonight’s Pool A clash between France and Italy at the OL Stadium in Lyon.

Italy come into tonight’s match-up with their World Cup hopes on the line. Win with a bonus point, and the Azzurri will qualify for their first ever World Cup quarter final. Lose, and they go home.

Ever since the World Cup pools were announced back in 2020, Italy knew they would face an up-hill battle to pip either New Zealand or France to the post and make it out of Pool A.

But with that predicament came clarity of thought: win their opening pool matches against Namibia and Uruguay, and they could set up back-to-back showdowns with New Zealand and France to make it through.

The Azzurri got off to a strong start, earning maximum points in both their opening 52-8 victory over Namibia and their 38-17 win against Uruguay. They may have been humbled by New Zealand in their 96-17 defeat last week, but that result has set up a straight shoot-out with France tonight. Indeed, if the hosts lose, they could could exit the World Cup in the pool stages for the very first time.

However, history is not in Italy’s favour. France have won 44 of 47 test matches between the two sides, with Italy’s last win coming in Rome back in 2013.

Yet despite their record, Italy can look to their most recent meeting, in the 2023 Six Nations, as a possible roadmap to victory. That match finished 29-24 in France’s favour – but it needed a late try from Jalibert, and some strong defence against a powerful Italian maul as the clock ticked down to secure the win for Les Bleus.

“They’re a team we know well, when we met in the Six Nations this year there was just a five point gap between the sides, so definitely, we know, that this is not an entirely impossible task,” said Italy No 8 Lorenzo Cannone.

France come into today’s clash looking to secure a clean sweep of four wins from four in their pool stage matches. But they must do so without their captain and talisman Antoine Dupont, who underwent surgery on Monday after suffering a facial fracture against Namibia.

“They will give everything to make amends for their faux pas against New Zealand. We’ve been thinking about this game for two weeks now. We cannot wait to be on the pitch,” France centre Gael Fickou said.

