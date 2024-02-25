France v Italy LIVE: Six Nations 2024 latest score and updates from Lille

(PA)

France host Italy in round three of the Six Nations this afternoon hoping to build on their impressive, albeit controversial, win over Scotland and complete back-to-back victories in this campaign.

Les Bleus opened the competition in Marseille where they were hammered 38-17 by Ireland and travel to Lille this afternoon as renovation work continues on the Stade de France ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games. France bounced back for a 20-16 success against Scotland at Murrayfield though the hosts were controversially denied a last-gasp winning try.

In contrast, Italy, who are being led by new head coach Gonzalo Quesada, started the Six Nations well with a testing and competitive 24-27 loss to England in Rome. Much like France, their confidence took a hit when they came up against the Irish who romped to a 36-0 victory in Dublin last time out.

The Azzurri will be hoping to bounce back from that loss and record a third-ever Six Nations victory over France when the two sides clash this afternoon.

France team news: Posolo Tuilagi makes first start as Les Bleus forced into late change

Italy team news: Gonzalo Quesada shuffles squad after Ireland nilling

Les Bleus defeated Scotland last time out and hope to win consecutive matches

Italy have lost both games in their campaign so far but hope to turn around their form

Gonzalo Quesada speaks to ITV ahead of kick off

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It’s a huge challenge again. Second game in Irealnd, third game in France is a nice start...

“But we’ve worked well during the week. We’ve had only a good half against England this tournament, and we played with some good heart against Ireland. Hopefully today we see more of what we started to do in the first half against England.

“A lot of our changes are due to injuries, we have so many props that aren’t here. I’d love to have more continuity, but the changes are to have some balance and some experience on the bench. Hopefully today we won’t have more injuries and some guys recover next week.”

France vs Italy

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Italy’s scrum and lineout really wobbled against Ireland, which perhaps explains Gonzalo Quesada and Giosue Zilocchi being brought into their front row today. But you do worry about how they will combat the power on the tighthead side of the French scrum - Danilo Fischetti is an excellent operator in so many ways but is somewhat slight for a prop, and the combination of Uini Atonio, Posolo Tuilagi and Charles Ollivon is super-sized. Italy’s pack will have to muscle up to have a chance, you’d say.

France defence coach Shaun Edwards offers his pre-match thoughts to ITV

14:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We have a roof here, so the conditions are totally different to what they were in Scotland. We are going to have to adapt our tactics to that. It’s more suited to running rugby, but we have selected a big pack. That big pack is there to do a job in the first half and hopefully the backs can do their job in the second half.

“As regards to the [new] coaching staff, we have to gel first, and I think we are doing a pretty good job of doing that. We felt we had momentum after the Scotland game, a very difficult fixture away from home, and now we have momentum there and need to continue.

On Posolo Tuilagi, who makes a first start: “Hopefully he can create some go forward with the ball and stop the go forward when they’ve got the ball. It’s a pretty simple job! There’s other complexities to it, but that’s primarily his job. Italy are a team that never give in, they are fit and mobile.”

Can Italy repeat their age group heroics?

14:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s already been one significant victory for Italy over France this weekend, with their Under-20s getting a first ever victory over their neighbours at that level on Friday night. The Italian scrum was simply sensational, marmalising an admittedly slightly under-strength French eight, while wing Marco Scalabrin looks quite the prospect.

And how better to celebrate a breakthrough victory than with some Puccini? Impressive stuff from replacement tighthead Davide Ascari, who has got some serious pipes.

A historic win celebrated in true Italian style 🇮🇹🎶



Italy recorded their first ever win over France in the U20 Six Nations and marked the occasion with a rendition of 'Nessun Dorma'.#BBCRugby pic.twitter.com/HBrd1wyb3q — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 24, 2024

Italy team news

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No late scares for Italy, with the 23 named on Friday intact for kick off. Gonzalo Quesada shuffles his pack after a bruising trip to Dublin that saw Italy fail to register: Federico Mori starts at inside centre with Tommaso Menoncello shifted out to the wing, while Martin Page-Relo replaces Stephen Varney at scrum half with the Italy coach keen to assess his options at nine.

Riccardo Favretto will win his second international cap three years on from his first in a new-look back row, with the uncapped Matteo Canali among Italy’s own six-strong bench forward unit.

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Giosue Zilocchi; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Riccardo Favretto, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 8 Ross Vintcent; 9 Martin Page-Relo, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Federico Mori, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Tommaso Menoncello; 15 Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Matteo Canali, 20 Andrea Zambonin, 21 Manuel Zuliani; 22 Stephen Varney, 23 Leonardo Marin.

Il C.T. Gonzalo #Quesada ha scelto la formazione che scenderà in campo per il terzo match del #GuinnessM6N contro la Francia ▶ https://t.co/0BmiefHt5k#FRAvITA🇫🇷🇮🇹



🗓️ Dom 25 febbraio, kick off ore 16.00

📍 Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

📺 @SkySport▪️ @TV8it ▪️@NOWTV_It pic.twitter.com/DC5OWnXllT — Italrugby (@Federugby) February 23, 2024

France team news

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fabien Galthie hands teenage lock Posolo Tuilagi his first start in the French pack, with Paul Boudehent brought into the back row after injury to Gregory Alldritt. Charles Ollivon captains in Alldritt’s absence with Francois Cros sliding across to No 8, while potential debutant Esteban Abadie is one of six forwards on the bench.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s neck injury was a bit of a spanner in the French works on match eve - Matthis Lebel had been due to start for Toulouse at full-back tonight, but has been whistled up to the north and comes straight into the starting side.

France XV: 1 Cyrill Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Posolo Tuilagi; 6 Paul Boudehent, 7 Charles Ollivon (capt.), 8 Francois Cros; 9 Maxime Lucu, 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Matthis Lebel, 12 Jonathan Danty, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Alexandre Roumat, 21 Esteban Abadie; 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Yoram Moefana.

France vs Italy

14:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We are, of course, in Lille today, with France continuing their Six Nations roadshow with the Stade de France out of action ahead of this summer’s Olympic festivities. Uruguay gave Les Bleus one hell of a scare at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy during the World Cup, but I’d expect a slightly livelier atmosphere this afternoon.

Let’s take a closer look at the two teams.

Pre-match thoughts from Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada:

14:06 , Mike Jones

“Every game is a new opportunity to continue on the path of growth. We know how the last match went and it was useful to work on certain areas of the game.

“We want to show the best version of ourselves. We have heart, character and determination. All these characteristics must be put on the field against a team that is tactically and physically strong.”

Pre-match thoughts from France head coach Fabien Galthie:

14:00 , Mike Jones

“When you compete in the Six Nations, it’s like a 400m race, you start by sprinting and you have to accelerate at each turn.

“We want to play better and specifically defend better. Playing better also means without the ball. We need to be more disciplined. We must first be strong on the basics: solidarity, commitment and courage.”

Who is Six Nations official Christophe Ridley?

13:51 , Mike Jones

Christophe Ridley will make his Six Nations debut after being appointed to referee the round three clash between France and Italy.

The talented young Englishman joins the officiating panel as a lead official after the retirement of Wayne Barnes, having worked closely with his compatriot during his career so far.

A former member of the academy at Leicester Tigers, Ridley switched to refereeing after a series of injuries and has developed quickly through the ranks after studying at the University of Gloucestershire.

Students on the sports scholarship programme at the university benefit from the expertise of three-time World Cup official Chris White, who helped both Ridley and fellow top official Matthew Carley develop.

Ridley’s Premiership debut came in 2018, taking charge of London Irish vs Wasps, and the 30-year-old travelled to last year’s World Cup as an assistant.

His Six Nations debut comes as one of four English referees appointed to games in the championship, with Carley, Karl Dickson and Luke Pearce all earning selection again.

Steve Borthwick describes England’s defeat to Scotland as ‘real painful lesson’

13:43 , Mike Jones

Frustrated Steve Borthwick felt his work-in-progress England team were taught “a real painful lesson” by a Duhan Van Der Merwe-inspired Scotland after the Red Rose crashed to a fourth consecutive Calcutta Cup defeat at Murrayfield.

The visitors arrived in Edinburgh hoping to make it three Guinness Six Nations victories in a row, but after a bright start in which a George Furbank try helped them carve a 10-0 lead in the opening quarter of an hour.

However, they lost their way and were put to the sword by their clinical hosts who ran out 30-21 winners.

England heading in right direction overall under Steve Borthwick – Jamie George

13:31 , Mike Jones

Jamie George conceded England were “not good enough” in their Calcutta Cup defeat to Scotland but the captain remained adamant they were heading in the right direction overall under Steve Borthwick.

The Red Rose lost 30-21 at Murrayfield on Saturday, bringing to an end their unbeaten start to this year’s Guinness Six Nations campaign after narrow wins away to Italy and at home to Wales.

England had arrived in Edinburgh having won eight of their previous nine matches, with their only setback in that run being the agonising World Cup semi-final defeat by eventual winners South Africa in October.

France ready to take on Italy

13:22 , Luke Baker

France had their captain’s run in Lille on Friday and are ready to go for today’s clash

What are smart mouthguards and how are they being used in the Six Nations?

13:05 , Luke Baker

Round two of the Six Nations featured a historic moment as Scotland hooker George Turner became the first player in the championship’s history to be removed after his smart mouthguard detected a collision which could have caused a concussion.

Turner was removed from the pitch during the first half of Scotland’s defeat to France for a head injury assessment after his mouthguard alerted medical staff of a significant head acceleration event after a tackle made on Charles Ollivon. The front rower passed his assessment and returned to the field.

The mouthguards, also known as gumshields, have been incorporated into the existing HIA protocols as another tool designed to support the drive towards better player welfare with a particular focus on brain injuries.

What are smart mouthguards and how are they being used in the Six Nations?

Wales boss Warren Gatland backs Ireland for grand slam glory

12:45 , Luke Baker

Wales boss Warren Gatland backed Ireland to clinch back-to-back grand slam titles after his side suffered a 31-7 Six Nations defeat in Dublin.

Tries from Dan Sheehan, James Lowe, Ciaran Frawley and Tadhg Beirne kept Andy Farrell’s reigning champions on course to become the first team to achieve the feat in the Six Nations era.

Ireland travel to Twickenham to take on England on March 9 before hosting Scotland on the final weekend of the tournament. Gatland, who led Wales to three grand slams during his first spell in charge, believes Ireland’s ominous march towards another clean sweep will be difficult to stop.

“I think they’re definitely capable of doing it,” he said. “They’ve got the experience and the composure and players who can carry and get them on the front foot.

“I think they will be a hard team to knock over.”

Gonzalo Quesada urges Italy to impose their ideas on France

12:25 , Luke Baker

Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada has shuffled the pack for the France clash as inside centre Federico Mori returns to the XV for the first time in nearly two years and scrum-half Martin Page-Relo makes his first Six Nations start.

Zebre second-rower Matteo Canali could make his debut from the bench, while Ross Vintcent and Riccardo Favretto are also handed their first Azzurri starts and Quesada is hoping Italy can “impose” their ideas.

He told the Italian Rugby Federation website: “I didn’t count how many changes I made in the line-up compared to the Ireland match. We are adapting to Sunday’s game and dealing with some injuries.

“The group is the same one that worked for three weeks together. I’m working hard to give maximum opportunities to the players we feel are ready - let’s try to maintain our commitment.

“France will want to bring a lot of physicality but we have to play our game and impose our game ideas.”

It’s been a tough start to life as Italy coach for Gonzalo Quesada (AFP via Getty Images)

France backing Posolo Tuilagi to bring energy against Italy

12:05 , Luke Baker

France assistant coach Laurent Sempere has praised Posolo Tuilagi for his energy as the lock prepares to make his first start for Les Bleus against Italy in the Six Nations.

The 19-year-old has been named in the starting XV for the Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy clash at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

After losing their opening game to Ireland, France bounced back with a dramatic victory against Scotland at Murrayfield, leaving them fourth in the table ahead of the third round of matches.

Tuilagi has featured from the bench in both games so far and co-coach Sempere was full of praise for the teenager.

He told the French Rugby Federation website: “Posolo is one of the players who brought a lot of energy at the end of the match in Scotland, which he had already done when he came on against Ireland.

“Today we decided that he should start the game against Italy. It was his performances during training with us, and at each of his appearances, that ensured that he won this starter jersey.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

11:25 , Luke Baker

Frustrated Steve Borthwick felt his work-in-progress England team were taught “a real painful lesson” by a Duhan Van Der Merwe-inspired Scotland after the Red Rose crashed to a fourth consecutive Calcutta Cup defeat at Murrayfield.

The visitors arrived in Edinburgh hoping to make it three Six Nations victories in a row and they made a bright start in which a George Furbank try helped them carve a 10-0 lead in the opening quarter of an hour. However, they lost their way and were put to the sword by their clinical hosts who ran out 30-21 winners.

Van Der Merwe – who scored a double in the Scots’ win at Twickenham last year – was again England’s tormentor-in-chief as he became the first man in a dark blue jersey to score a Calcutta Cup hat-trick.

“After a defeat and performance when you don’t think you’ve maximised your potential, it’s always disappointment,” said head coach Borthwick. “I don’t think the team maximised their potential today.

“When you make that number of handling errors at this level, it’s very difficult to win, especially against a team of Scotland’s quality. Ultimately we made it too easy for Scotland to score, but they were very clinical. It’s a huge lesson for our team as we develop. The number of turnovers made it very difficult to win.”

Duhan van der Merwe ran England ragged (Getty Images)

Duhan van der Merwe and Scotland make Calcutta Cup history to leave England with tough questions

11:05 , Luke Baker

Magnificent Duhan van der Merwe became the first player to score a Calcutta Cup hat-trick for Scotland rugby as they soared to their fourth consecutive victory over England rugby in an intoxicating Six Nations showdown in Edinburgh.

The jet-heeled wing – who scored a stunning double at Twickenham just over 12 months ago – had the home crowd in raptures as he produced a Murrayfield masterclass to inspire his team to a 30-21 victory and move to within one of Scotland’s all-time record try-scorer Stuart Hogg.

England started brightly and opened up an early 10-0 lead, with George Furbank scoring his first international try, but Steve Borthwick’s men offered little thereafter as their unbeaten start to the championship shuddered to a halt.

Remarkably, they have now won only one of the last seven meetings with Scotland.

Who is Posolo Tuilagi? Manu’s massive nephew set to make first France start in Six Nations

10:45 , Luke Baker

Brace yourselves – another Tuilagi has arrived. For 25 years, they’ve been the fearsome first family of Samoan rugby, brothers Freddie, Henry, Alesana, Anitelea and Sanele Vavae all representing their home nation; Manu becoming an England star.

Now it is time to meet the next generation. Having made a couple of appearances off the bench in this Six Nations, Posolo Tuilagi will make his first France start against Italy in Lille, the hulking lock considered a rising star. Still a teenager, Posolo remains eligible for France’s Under 20s, but has already featured prominently in two Top 14 seasons for Perpignan, the club at which father Henry ended his professional playing career.

Born in Samoa, Posolo has been in France since he was three and made his professional debut for Les Sang et Or in September 2022. Weighing nearly 150kg, his stature made him an immediate stand-out, but Tuilagi combines his natural size advantage with the skill that has powered him into the international picture so soon.

Learn more about France’s newest star:

Six Nations 2024 pundits and commentators for ITV and BBC

10:25 , Luke Baker

The Six Nations is set to return to television screens, with the BBC and ITV again sharing coverage of the annual championship.

The two terrestrial broadcasters’ combined deal runs until the end of the 2025 edition.

A number of familiar faces will provide expert insight and analysis across the Six Nations campaign, along with some key new additions.

ITV stalwart Sir Clive Woodward, meanwhile, announced ahead of the start of the tournament that he would no longer feature as the 2003 World Cup-winning coach elects to focus on other business pursuits.

Here is who you can expect to see and hear throughout the Six Nations.

Six Nations 2024 schedule in full: Fixtures, kick-off times and results

10:05 , Luke Baker

Round 1

France 17-38 Ireland (Stade Velodrome, Marseille)

Italy 24-27 England (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

Wales 26-27 Scotland (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Round 2

Scotland 16-20 France (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

England 16-14 Wales (Twickenham, London)

Ireland 36-0 Italy (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Round 3

Ireland 31-7 Wales (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Scotland 30-21 England (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

France vs Italy (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille) - Sunday 25 February, 3pm GMT

Round 4

Italy vs Scotland (Stadio Olimpico, Rome) - Saturday 9 March, 2.15pm GMT

England vs Ireland (Twickenham, London) - Saturday 9 March, 4.45pm GMT

Wales vs France (Principality Stadium, Cardiff) - Sunday 10 March, 3pm GMT

Round 5

Wales vs Italy (Principality Stadium, Cardiff) - Saturday 16 March, 2.15pm GMT

Ireland vs Scotland (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) - Saturday 16 March, 4.45pm GMT

France vs England (Groupama Stadium, Lyon) - Saturday 16 March, 8pm GMT

Powerhouse Posolo Tuilagi earns first France start as Ross Vintcent gets Italy Six Nations call

09:45 , Luke Baker

France have named 19-year-old lock Posolo Tuilagi in their starting lineup for the first time and confirmed Charles Ollivon as captain for Sunday’s Six Nations clash against Italy.

Tuilagi, who weighs nearly 150 kg and is the nephew of England star Manu Tuilagi, came off the bench in France’s opening two matches of this year’s championship, but now partners Cameron Woki in the second-row from the kick-off at Villeneuve-d’Ascq.

Meanwhile, Ross Vintcent will make a first start for Italy, as head coach Gonzalo Quesada named a much-changed team from the round two defeat to Ireland.

France v Italy referee: Who is Six Nations official Christophe Ridley?

09:25 , Luke Baker

Christophe Ridley will make his Six Nations debut after being appointed to referee the round three clash between France and Italy.

The talented young Englishman joins the officiating panel as a lead official after the retirement of Wayne Barnes, having worked closely with his compatriot during his career so far.

A former member of the academy at Leicester Tigers, Ridley switched to refereeing after a series of injuries and has developed quickly through the ranks after studying at the University of Gloucestershire.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s referee:

Italy team news

09:10 , Luke Baker

Gonzalo Quesada shuffles his pack after a bruising trip to Dublin that saw Italy fail to register. Federico Mori starts at inside centre with Tommaso Menoncello shifted out to the wing, while Martin Page-Relo replaces Stephen Varney at scrum half.

Riccardo Favretto will win his second international cap three years on from his first in a new-look back row, with the uncapped Matteo Canali among Italy’s own six-strong bench forward unit.

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Giosue Zilocchi; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Riccardo Favretto, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt.), 8 Ross Vintcent; 9 Martin Page-Relo, 10 Paolo Garbisi; 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Federico Mori, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Tommaso Menoncello; 15 Ange Capuozzo.

Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Matteo Canali, 20 Andrea Zambonin, 21 Manuel Zuliani; 22 Stephen Varney, 23 Leonardo Marin.

France team news

09:00 , Luke Baker

Fabien Galthie hands teenage lock Posolo Tuilagi his first start in the French pack, with Paul Boudehent brought into the back row after injury to Gregory Alldritt.

Charles Ollivon captains in Alldritt’s absence with Francois Cros sliding across to No 8, while potential debutant Esteban Abadie is one of six forwards on the bench. The impressive Louis Bielle-Biarrey was set to start on the left wing once more but Toulouse star Matthis Lebel was a late call-up to replace him on Saturday.

France XV: 1 Cyrill Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Posolo Tuilagi; 6 Paul Boudehent, 7 Charles Ollivon (capt.), 8 Francois Cros; 9 Maxime Lucu, 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Matthis Lebel, 12 Jonathan Danty, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Alexandre Roumat, 21 Esteban Abadie; 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Yoram Moefana.

How to watch France v Italy

08:40 , Luke Baker

When is France vs Italy?

France vs Italy is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 25 February at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille. France are holding their three home games in this championship away from Paris with the Stade de France out of action ahead of this summer’s Olympics.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 2.15pm. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

