France v England, Rugby World Cup 2022 live: score and latest updates

08:15 AM

11 min: France 0 England 0

The England maul was held by the French pack, leading the attack to be spread left and then back to the middle. The blue wall stands strong and eventually wins a penalty for England not releasing the ball.

Top quality stuff from both sides there.

08:14 AM

8 min: France 0 England 0

England are known for their maul and they use it effectively, but as they send it out wide, Harrison is stopped in her tracks,

Penalty them comes to France as Cockayne doesn't release the ruck.

08:12 AM

5 min: France 0 England

France's first set of phased play in the England half has their forwards take some big carries, but a run from Romane Menager allows Marlie Packer to clamp on to win a penalty for the Red Roses.

England send the ball left to Claudia Macdonald who is nearly away but for a desperate covering tackle

08:05 AM

3 min: France 0 England 0

Early chance for the packs to size each other up after a France knock. Les Blues appear to get a nudge on, but referee Neville decides to collapsed with no fault, then an early engagement free kick allows England to boot the ball into the France half.

Some encouraging signs for the French forwards though, in these early exchanges.

08:03 AM

1 min: France 0 England 0

France will the ball initially off the kick-off but a mistakes means that England have the scrum just before the halfway line.

08:02 AM

England and France are in the house

England and France are in the house and the national anthems have been sung and England immediately form a huddle with some of the team take a knee before kick off at Okara Park

A crucial match in pool C is under way and it is France who get us going....

07:58 AM

Milestone alert!

Sarah Hunter, England's inspirational captain today equals Rocky Clarke record of 137 cap. I don't think it's too risky to say that she'll end this tournament as the most capped England player of all time.

.@sarah_hunter8 is set to become England’s joint most-capped player tomorrow 👏



The #RedRoses captain received a standing ovation after being presented with her 137th cap 🌹#WearTheRose | #ENGvFRA pic.twitter.com/u6ayU3PT4a — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 14, 2022

07:53 AM

France starting XV

Marjorie Mayans will play her 50th test when France face England, Thomas Darracq had made one change to the starting XV that beat South Africa in their opening pool match, with Agatha Sochat coming in at hooker and Laurie Tonye dropping to the bench.

Regular captain Gaelle Hermet has recovered from injury to be named on the bench but Celine Ferer will continue as skipper for this future, with France aiming to end a ten-match losing run against England.

France starting XV: 15. Chloé Jacquet; 14. Joanna Grisez, 13. Maëlle Filopon, 12. Gabrielle Vernier, 11. Emilie Boulard; 10. Caroline Drouin, 9. Laure Sansus; 1. Annaëlle Deshaye, 2. Agathe Sochat, 3.Clara Joyeux, 4.Céline Ferer (captain), 5.Madoussou Fall, 6.Charlotte Escudero, 7.Marjorie Mayans, 8. Romane Ménager.

Replacements: 16. Laure Touye, 17. Coco Lindelauf, 18. Assia Khalfaoui, 19.Safi N’Diaye, 20.Gaëlle Hermet, 21.Pauline Bourdon, 22.Lina Queyroi, 23.Marine Ménager.

07:48 AM

England team to face France

One change for Simon Middleton as he brings the peerless Marlie Packer in at the expense of Sadia Kebeya. That says so much for Packer's standing in this side. The possible noise if Jess Breach would return have been resisted by Middleton, with the pairing of Lydia Thompson and Claudia MacDonald rampant last week vs Fiji, retained along Abby Dow on the bench,

England starting XV:15. Ellie Kidunne 14. Lydia Thompson 13. Emily Scarratt 12. Helena Rolland 11 Claudia MacDonald 10 Zoe Harrison 9 Leanne Infante 1. Vickii Cornborough 2. Amy Cokayne 3. Sarah Bern 4. Zoe Aldcroft 5. Abbie Ward 6. Alex Matthews 7 Marlie Packer 8 Sarah Hunter (captain)

Replacements 16. Connie Powell 17. Hannah Botterman 18 Maud Moir 19 Cath O’ Donnell 20. Poppy Cleall 21 Lucy Packer 22 Holly Aitchison 23 Abby Dow

07:41 AM

Morena

Good morning and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of England versus France at Okara Park in Whangeri,where Simon Middleton is expecting a close contest when his England side take on France in their second match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The Red Roses started their campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji, scoring 10 tries in the second half. Simon Middleton predicts a tougher test against their Six Nations rivals, who have brought in a new coaching set up since losing 36-10 to England in June.

“France always present a huge challenge and this time it will no different, said Middleton. “We look forward to another big test and what I expect to be a close contest. They are starting from scratch because they’ve got a new coaching team in there. We know against France, it will bring up different challenges to playing other sides.

Marlie Packer will return at openside flanker for the game in Whangarei- the only change made to the match-day squad from the opener at Eden Park. The hooker Lark Davies remains unavailable, with Middleton saying she will be fit for the final pool patch against South Africa on 23 October.

Packer has recovered from a foot injury and will replace the 20-year-old Sabia Kabeya, who drops out of the squad after “tweaking her knee” against Fiji according to Middleton.

England go into the game on a 26-game winning streak, and have beaten France in their last 10 meetings.

Sarah Hunter will captain the side to earn her 137th cap and become the joint-highest appearance-make for England, drawing level with Rocky Clark. It’s something that as a player you can’t control and for my goal is always just to be the best version that I can be, to play for the team and get selected,” Hunter said.

The truly worrying thing would be an England victory on a huge scale, as that would sound alarm bells for the competitiveness of this grand competition far too early in the proceedings. Having said that, England men were absolutely whopped by the South Africa in the group stage of the Rugby World Cup 2007 and still reached the final and made it competitive. So what do I know?

Ahead of kick off, we’ll bringing you team news, live updates and latest reaction after the match too