France v Australia live: Score and updates from Rugby World Cup warm-up

Team news

France pretty much at full strength, as mentioned, with a six-two bench split.

France: T Ramos; D Penaud, G Fickou, J Danty, G Villière; M Jalibert, A Dupont (c); J-B Gros, J Marchand, U Atonio, T Flament, P Willemse, F Cros, C Ollivon, G Alldritt.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, S Taofifénua, D Aldegheri, R Taofifénua, C Woki, P Boudehent, B Couilloud, M Jaminet.

And Australia not far off, either. Kerevi is a big loss, so too Marika Koroibete, but Eddie Jones wants to have another look at Suliasi Vunivalu.

Australia: A Kellaway; M Nawaqanitawase, J Petaia, L Foketi, S Vunivalu; C Gordon, T McDermott; A Bell, D Porecki, T Tupou, R Arnold, W Skelton (c), T Hooper, F McReight, R Valetini.

Replacements: M Faessler, B Schoupp, Z Nonggorr, M Philip, R Leota, L Gleeson, I Fines-Leleiwasa, B Donaldson.



Referee: Luke Pearce

Eddie Jones' Australia out to dent French confidence

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of the final warm-up match ahead of next month’s World Cup, as hosts and favourites France entertain Australia in Paris.



Eddie Jones, under whom the Wallabies are currently winless, couldn’t pull off Mission Impossible at the Stade de France on the eve of the World Cup, could he? Certainly, the Australian head coach is giving it a good lash, naming a strong side for the clash before his side get their World Cup up and running in the same stadium against Georgia in 13 days’ time. There is no place for the all-star Samu Kerevi today due to injury, although tighthead Taniela Tupou returns.



Fabien Galthié, France’s enigmatic head coach, has followed suit. Barring the injured Cyril Baille and the recovering Anthony Jelonch, France are at full strength. Of course, there will be no Romain Ntamack at fly-half. Alongside captain Antoine Dupont, Ntamack was set to become the poster boy of this year’s World Cup, but an ACL injury has ruled him out of the entire tournament. Matthieu Jalibert will have to fill Ntamack’s shoes as France’s playmaker.



What are the repercussions for today’s match? Australia, in many respects, have nothing to lose, which makes them a dangerous proposition. No one is expecting them to win and a loss really makes little difference to their preparations given, well, they are yet to actually earn a victory this year. It was only a late Damian Penaud try, admittedly under former coach Dave Rennie, which broke their hearts in Paris in November 2022.



For France, however, with less than a fortnight to go until the opener against New Zealand, a loss would be highly damaging. Les Bleus are the hosts and favourites with the bookmakers, but the unknown has always been judging how they would deal with the pressure of both of those elements. A loss this afternoon would suggest not too well.



Wallabies head coach Jones said: “We’ve had an impressive preparation for the Rugby World Cup this week.



“Improving our physical capacity has been a priority and our rugby fitness is rapidly improving and we will look to use it against France.



“To play against the tournament hosts in front of a massive crowd at the venue for the final is perfect preparation for us.



“We are a young side, who are ambitious and in the process of developing our game.”



All the team news next!

