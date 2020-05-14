France unveils 1.3 billion euros investment plan for hard-hit tourism sector FILE PHOTO: Golden Statues at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel tower wear protective masks during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government on Thursday unveiled a 1.3 billion euros (1.15 billion pounds)investment plan for the country's tourism sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and the resulting shutdown in tourist attractions and hotels.

"What is good for the tourism industry, is often good for the whole of France," said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

Nearly 90 million foreign tourists visited France in 2018, making it the most visited country in the world, according to government data. Tourism accounts for about 7% of France's 2.3 trillion euro economy.







