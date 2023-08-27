France too strong for Australia in its final warmup match before hosting Rugby World Cup

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — There is no doubt France is ready.

Damian Penaud scored two tries as France delivered an enthralling attacking display in its final warmup match before the Rugby World Cup to beat Australia 41-17 on Sunday.

The Wallabies trailed 16-5 at halftime after causing many problems to the French but a lack of kicking precision damaged their chances. France was stronger in the second half and Suliasi Vunivalu's sinbin also proved to be a turning point as the hosts carved up the young Australia side afterward.

Returning to the starting XV, Vunivalu otherwise impressed and scored Australia's final try.

France touched down four times, with Australia scoring three tries. Australia flyhalf Carter Gordon converted just one try and missed two penalties.

France will start its World Cup in less than two weeks on Sept. 8 against New Zealand at the same Stade de France stadium. Australia opens its tournament against Georgia a day later.

