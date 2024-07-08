France suspend Jaminet for racist comment

Jaminet has apologised for his remarks in a social media video [Getty Images]

France have suspended full-back Melvyn Jaminet after he posted a video on social media with a racist comment.

Jaminet, who plays for Toulon, came off the bench in his national team's win away to Argentina on Saturday.

He put the video up on his Instagram account and, despite deleting the post, it has still been shared on social media.

Jaminet has been sent home from the tour and the French Rugby Federation said it "condemns comments" made by the 25-year-old "in a video broadcast on social media".

It added: "Such comments are totally unacceptable and are contrary to the fundamental values of our sport.

"As a consequence, Melvyn Jaminet has been removed from and has left the France squad currently in Argentina.

"An internal investigation is ongoing to shine a light on these comments, which are of an extreme seriousness and will take the appropriate measures."

Jaminet was brought on after 72 minutes against Argentina and scored a penalty in a 28-13 win.

Toulon also condemned Jaminet's comments and said they "distance themselves from them" as they also opened "an internal investigation".

Jaminet has responded by saying he is "deeply sorry and ashamed of my comments".

In a post on Instagram, he added: "Racism, in all its forms, is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in.

"I understand the FFR's punishment and remain at their disposition to be able to shine a light on this incident."