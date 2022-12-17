France’s survivors daring for greatest heist yet against Messi and Argentina

Jacob Steinberg in doha
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

If France are the new West Germany – unflinching under pressure, unconcerned with claiming neutral hearts – then perhaps time has spun back to 1986. If so then it is good news for Argentina. It has been 36 years since the South Americans edged past the West Germans in a thrilling final and, by the time this most unsettling of World Cups comes to an end at the Lusail Stadium, most football romantics will hope that Lionel Messi has finally claimed his place alongside Diego Maradona in Argentinian folklore.

Destiny awaits. Messi in 2022 has been the equivalent of Maradona at Mexico 86, making an ordinary team believe they are capable of winning the greatest prize of all. This is surely his time. Unless, of course, France overcome the virus sweeping through their camp and pull off their latest heist. “I know that Argentinian people, many people around the world, maybe even some French people hope Messi will win the World Cup,” Didier Deschamps acknowledged. “But we will do everything to achieve our objective.”

The message from Deschamps was that France are as ready as any flu-ridden team can be. “We know what Lionel Messi means in the history of football,” France’s captain, Hugo Lloris, added. “But we will try to find the key to success.”

This is a World Cup like no other. For the last 12 years the Guardian has been reporting on the issues surrounding Qatar 2022, from corruption and human rights abuses to the treatment of migrant workers and discriminatory laws. The best of our journalism is gathered on our dedicated Qatar: Beyond the Football home page for those who want to go deeper into the issues beyond the pitch.

Guardian reporting goes far beyond what happens on the pitch. Support our investigative journalism today.

As Lloris pointed out this is a clash between two big nations. In the brief moments when the focus drifts from Messi and Kylian Mbappé, France’s bullet train of a forward, the attention falls on two sides whose realism has given both hope of adding a third star to their badge.

Both show how pragmatism has become the dominant force in international football. Four years ago Deschamps, whose restrained approach has attracted criticism, led France to glory with counterpunching football. Right now he is winning the argument. Even defeat at the final hurdle would be a victory of sorts given that Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, has hardly sent his team out to play fantasy football. “A very well organised side,” was Lloris’s verdict on Argentina. “They are strong defensively and have a very aggressive press on whoever has the ball. They are very good on the break.”

Related: Ousmane Dembélé’s unlikely France comeback set for thrilling final act

On that note it was interesting to hear Arsène Wenger and Jürgen Klinsmann deliver their findings from the tournament at a Fifa technical briefing. Compactness in the central areas has been “the dominant way to play and defend”. It has forced teams into the wide areas, which has led to 45 goals from crosses (up from 24 in 2018) and underlined the renewed importance of the traditional No 9. Think Antoine Griezmann’s whipped delivery for Olivier Giroud to head home the winner during France’s quarter-final win over England. Think Messi wriggling down the outside against Croatia, beating Josko Gvardiol and pulling the ball back for Julián Álvarez to score.

That was an example of the beauty of having forwards who can dribble past defenders. “You had a lot of teams with a lot of possession but no result,” Wenger said, no doubt thinking of Spain. It was also pointed out that, with defensive lines pushing slightly higher, there have been a lot of balls over the top. France, with the pace of Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé on the wings, threaten in that way.

But France do not set the pulse racing. They had 43% possession against England and 37% during their semi-final against Morocco. “In the second half we dropped back too much but that was also due to a good performance by the Moroccans,” Lloris said. Good, but not enough. France are survivors. They ration their periods of dominance and maintain their shape when in front. Sometimes, though, it resembles a high-wire act. Morocco hit the post after going behind. England were a Harry Kane penalty away from making it 2-2.

Hugo Lloris in training for France before the World Cup final
Hugo Lloris says France’s final against Argentina will be a tremendous occasion. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

But it works for the world champions. Away from Mbappé, Giroud has performed selflessly in the absence of the injured Karim Benzema. Griezmann, excelling in his new role as an elusive No 10, a worthy contender for player of the tournament. Dembélé has been disciplined on the right. In midfield Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot could have important jobs shutting down Messi’s space. Raphaël Varane, accompanied by either Ibrahima Konaté or Dayot Upamecano, exudes calm in central defence.

Related: Didier Deschamps: a born competitor with only one mission in life – to win

This is a gnarly side, summed up by the possibility of Lloris becoming the first captain to win two World Cups. Only France could survive losing Benzema, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku to injury and still make it this far. Even now, with illness disrupting their preparations, they will back themselves to beat Argentina.

Not that it will be straightforward. Argentina, who were outplayed by France in the last 16 in Russia, are a shapeshifting proposition under Scaloni. They surprised the Netherlands with a back five in the quarter-finals, have quality attackers such as Paulo Dybala, Ángel Di María and Lautaro Martínez in reserve and have treated every game as a final since losing their opener to Saudi Arabia.

Argentinian fervour is growing. They will command most of the support inside the Lusail. If it is to be a compact and energetic midfield four of Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Paredes they will look to outnumber France. Cristian Romero and Nicolás Otamendi are warriors at the back.

Like Giroud, Álvarez has emerged from the shadows to impress up front. There is more to the Manchester City forward than goals, even though he has four of them. Álvarez’s movement and willingness to run in behind defences has also lightened the physical load on Messi, who has made the most of running less by scoring five goals and making three. Everything is geared towards keeping Messi happy. It will be a worry for Deschamps if the little genius works out ways to expose France’s attack-minded left-back, Theo Hernandez.

“Argentina are a strong team with a young generation,” Lloris said. “They are all dedicated to Leo Messi.” But there was no waving of the white flag from France. They have Mbappé, who has five goals and the chance to the become the owner of two winners’ medals at the age of 23. They have an unshakeable team spirit and were boosted by Kingsley Coman, Theo Hernandez, Varane, Konaté and Tchouaméni returning to training last night.

“It is going to be a tremendous occasion,” Lloris continued. He was giving it the big sell. Argentina hope history is about to be made. France refuse to be swept away by sentiment. They believe they can deny Messi his romantic ending.

Latest Stories

  • The Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns its MVP award

    Michael Jordan was moments away from hoisting his third of what would become five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and then-Commissioner David Stern greeted him at the midcourt ceremony with words that were both simple and profound. “You are simply the standard,” Stern said that night in 1992, “by which basketball excellence is measured.” That’s never been more true. The NBA MVP award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy, the league announced Tuesday. Jordan is a five-time MVP so he has fi

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • George has triple-double, Clippers beat Timberwolves 99-88

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points, Paul George had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. George had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Luke Kennard added season highs of 16 points and four 3-pointers as six Clippers scored in double figures. Coming off a 20-point victory over the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on Monday, the Clippers started out cold. They miss

  • Baker Mayfield back to work with Rams after big debut win

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield got less than 48 hours to prepare for his first game with Los Angeles Rams, and he needed just over 48 hours to wind down from that spectacular debut victory last week. "I think probably Sunday afternoon, my adrenaline and everything settled down a little bit,” Mayfield said Thursday, a full week after that 17-16 win over the Raiders. “I slept for probably about a day and half.” After a promising start to Mayfield's partnership with Sean McVay became i

  • Canada's Elizabeth Hosking wins silver in snowboard halfpipe at FIS World Cup

    Longueil Que., native Elizabeth Hosking won her first FIS snowboard World Cup medal in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Friday. The 21-year-old tallied a top score of 88.75 in her first run — good enough for silver in the halfpipe event. Spain's Queralt Castellet won gold with a leading score of 89.75, while Ono Mitsuki of Japan took the bronze with an 85.00. WATCH | Elizabeth Hosking's silver medal winning run: No Canadians competed on the men's side, but Australia's James Scotty claimed top spot on

  • Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Titans' injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask. Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-ha

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,