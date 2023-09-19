France to support Italy in 'securing its border' against illegal migrants

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited Rome on Monday to discuss migration, after a week of mass arrivals on the Italian island of Lampedusa forced a European-wide response.

France wants to "help Italy to secure its borders" as one of the European Union's main countries of arrival for migrants crossing from North Africa, Darmanin told broadcaster Europe1 when he announced the trip.

Some 8,500 people arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa, between Tunisia and Sicily, on 199 boats between Monday and Wednesday last week, according to figures released by the United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The situation forced European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to travel there Sunday to announce an emergency action plan.

The French position?

The mass movement has stoked heated debate in France, where political parties in the country's hung parliament are wrangling over a draft law governing new arrivals.

"There cannot be the message to people arriving on our (European) shores that they will be welcomed whatever happens," Darmanin said.



