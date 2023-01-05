France to send armoured vehicles to war-torn Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron has pledged to provide Ukraine with light armoured vehicles to help in the war against Russia. The Elysée made the announcement following a phone call between the French President and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky late Wednesday.

The presidential office did not give any details about how many of the AMX-10 vehicles would be sent nor the timing of the planned shipments, but said talks would continue regarding the potential delivery of other vehicle types.

"The president wanted to amplify military aid to Ukraine" an Elysée official said. "This is the first time that tanks designed in the west are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army."

France will also send Bastion armoured personnel carriers, bought using a €200 million fund set up for Ukraine to purchase military equipment.

Following the announcement, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said it was France's "duty to help Ukraine".

She told LCI television on Thursday: "What's happening in Ukraine does not only concern Ukrainians."

Major assets

The AMX-10 vehicles are much lighter than the Leclerc tanks which Zelensky initially asked France to supply.

But Zelensky warmly thanked Macron and said it showed the need for others to provide heavier weapons.

"This is something that sends a clear signal to all our partners – there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with western tanks," he said in a video address.

Launched 40 years ago, it was used in the first war in Iraq, in Afghanistan and in the Sahel.



