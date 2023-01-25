France rolls out five-year 'anti-drought' plan to save water

France has announced what it calls a “daily sobriety plan” to slash water consumption following a severe drought last summer that parched most of the country.

The measures were presented Wednesday in daily newspaper Le Parisien by Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Béchu, who spoke of measuring water in “ecowatts” and overhauling the country’s water treatment system.

The average consumption of 150 litres of water per person per day was not sustainable, the minister said.

"There will be a before and after 'summer of 2022’,” Béchu added, calling on all sectors to make an effort to cut down on water use, including farmers.

'No choice'

With the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicting a 10 to 40 percent drop in river levels by 2050, Béchu said “nature leaves us no choice" but to act.

"Almost all French departments were affected by restrictions, and 700 municipalities experienced difficulties in drinking water supply” in 2022, the minister added.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Mayors file legal complaint over plastic waste washed up on French coast

French MPs vote to block deep-sea mining and back international ban

Shrub studies show Alps suffering disastrous decline in snow cover