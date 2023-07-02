France riots: More than 700 arrests on fifth night of violence following death of 17-year-old

France faced a fifth night of violence as riots continued to sweep through the country - with cars and buildings set ablaze and stores looted.

France’s Interior Ministry announced there were 719 arrests around the country on Saturday night, where a total of 45,000 police fanned out in a so-far unsuccessful bid to quell violence.

A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses overnight.

Several schools, police stations, town halls and stores have also been targeted by fires or vandalism in recent days.

Footage online showed police in Marseille firing tear gas at protesters in a bid to disperse crowds and quell the growing unrest but interior minister Gerald Darmanin said the level of violence appeared to have declined.

“A calmer night thanks to the resolute action of the security forces,” Mr Darmanin tweeted early on Sunday.

Emmanuel Macron postponed a state visit to Germany due to the unrest, which began after the police killing of a teenager in a suburb of Paris on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to Sky’s Sophie Ridge On Sunday programme, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the UK was monitoring situation across the Channel, adding: “It’s something that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office will be monitoring very closely. They keep regular updates on their website.

“And what I would say to anyone concerned about it who is thinking of travelling to France - to keep an eye on the Foreign Office website, there will be regular updates there, and that will keep people informed.”

Nahel, a takeaway delivery driver of Algerian descent, was shot in the chest at point-blank range while at the wheel of a Mercedes.

Video showed two officers at the window, one with his gun pointed at the driver. As the teenager pulled forward, he fired through the windshield.

The death of Nahel was the third fatal shooting by police during traffic stops in France in 2023.

There were a recorded 13 last year. Most victims since 2017 have been of Black or Arab origin.

The officer who killed Nahel is being held in jail. He has asked Nahel’s family for forgiveness.