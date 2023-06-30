France riots: Macron urges parents to keep teenagers at home

Emmanuel Macron has urged parents to keep teenagers at home as France’s government said it was reviewing “all options” to contain escalating violence after three nights of rioting sparked by the fatal police shooting of a teenager at a traffic stop.

Promising additional security forces would be deployed on Friday night, Macron, who left an EU summit in Brussels early to attend a crisis cabinet meeting, appealed to “the responsibility of mothers and fathers” and said it was not the job of the French republic to take their place.

The French president also said social media was playing a “considerable role” in the unrest that led to 875 arrests on Thursday, saying violence was being organised online and he wanted platforms such as Snapchat and TikTok to remove sensitive content. He suggested some young people appeared to be copying violent video games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“We sometimes have the feeling that some of them are playing out the video games that have intoxicated them in the streets,” Macron said, hours after mainly teenage rioters again torched buildings, cars and buses and looted shops across France.

A total of 492 buildings were damaged, 2,000 vehicles burned and 3,880 fires started nationwide, Macron said.

The death of 17-year-old Nahel M, who was of Algerian and Moroccan descent, has fanned longstanding resentment among poor, racially mixed, urban communities in France over repeated incidents of police violence and allegations of systemic racism.

The government would examine “all options”, the prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, said, calling the violence “intolerable and inexcusable”. Armoured gendarmerie vehicles would be deployed in some cities on Friday evening, Borne said, and several major public events were cancelled including a rock concert at the Stade de France.

The interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, asked local authorities to halt all bus and tram traffic from 9pm across the whole of the country. The southern city of Marseille, France’s second-largest, banned all public demonstrations on Friday and said all public transport would stop at 7pm local time.

Despite the presence of 40,000 police officers around the country, 249 of whom were injured, the interior ministry said 79 police stations were attacked on Thursday night and 119 other public buildings, including 34 town halls and 28 schools.

Related: ‘You could smell the teargas’: Nanterre estate reeling after night of unrest

Violence flared in Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse and Lille as well as in parts of Paris, and its suburbs, including the working-class suburb of Nanterre where Nahel was shot dead after failing to comply with a police order to stop.

Protesters also clashed with police in Paris, burned bins and looted shops, with a Nike shoe store broken into in the Châtelet shopping centre and store windows smashed along the rue de Rivoli. A tram was set alight in the eastern city of Lyon and 12 buses gutted in Aubervilliers, northern Paris.

The 38-year-old officer involved in the shooting, who has said he fired the shot because he feared he and his colleague or someone else could be hit by the car, has been charged with voluntary homicide and placed in provisional detention.

Story continues

His lawyer, Laurent-Franck Lienard, told BFMTV his client had aimed down towards the driver’s leg but was bumped, causing him to shoot towards his chest. “Obviously [the officer] didn’t want to kill the driver,” Lienard said.

Prosecutors have said Nahel, who is not old enough to hold a full driving licence in France and was known to the police for previous refusals to obey stop orders, had been pulled over for speeding, jumping red lights and driving in a bus lane.

In Geneva, the United Nations rights office emphasised the importance of peaceful assembly and urged French authorities to ensure that use of force by police is legal, proportional and non-discriminatory.

“This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement,” the UN spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said.

Cars were set on fire during a third night of riots in Nanterre. Photograph: Aurélien Morissard/AP

Several western governments including the US and UK warned their citizens in France to exercise caution. Americans “should avoid mass gatherings and areas of significant police activity,” the US embassy said in a tweet, while British residents and visitors were told to monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place and obey local authority advice.

The government, which is coming under mounting pressure from rightwing parties to declare a state of emergency, giving authorities extra powers to ban demonstrations and limit free movement, is desperate to avoid a repeat of 2005, when the death of two boys of African origin in a police chase sparked three weeks of rioting.