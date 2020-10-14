France reports more than 9,100 hospitalisations for first time since June 25

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported on Wednesday that the number of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 went above the 9,100 threshold for the first time since June 25, continuing an upward trend that experts fear might overwhelm the hospital system.

Earlier in the day, the French government declared a public health state of emergency, giving officials greater powers to impose new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

(This story corrects first paragraph to show figures were reported on Wednesday, not Tuesday)





(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Franklin Paul)