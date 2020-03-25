France reports 231 more coronavirus deaths, bringing total to 1,331

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 231 new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 1,331.

The rise in the number of deaths represents a daily increase of 21%, a slight slowing from the previous two days with the country now in its second week of lockdown.

This daily government tally only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities said they would soon be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.

During a press conference, health agency director Jerome Salomon, added that the number of cases had risen to 25,233, a rise of about 13% in 24 hours.

Salomon said 2,827 people were in a serious condition needing life support, up 12% compared to Tuesday and meaning that more than one third of France's 8,000 beds equipped with ventilation gear are occupied.





(Reporting Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)