France pushes industry giants to lower carbon footprint

As the Cop27 climate summit starts this weekend in Egypt, French President Emmanuel Macron has invited large French companies for a meeting to encourage them to accelerate the reduction of their carbon footprints. This comes as Greenpeace accuses French oil and gas company TotalEnergies of grossly underreporting its own emissions.

Macron has invited representatives from about 50 of France’s largest – and most polluting – industrial companies for a meeting at the Elysée palace next week to discuss reducing their emissions, while also encouraging them to keep their operations in France.

According to France Info radio, Macron intends to reassure companies like TotalEnergies, Lafarge and Saint Gobain that the state will support them in the face of rising energy costs, while providing incentives to rapidly develop greener energy, like green hydrogen.

The goal is to encourage these companies to continue operations in France rather than leaving for other countries with fewer environmental regulations.

Emissions 'underreported'

Meanwhile, Greenpeace France said on Wednesday that TotalEnergies, one of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers, significantly underreported its carbon emissions in 2019.

(with wires)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Europe is warming faster than anywhere else in the world, UN warns

Clean air activists condemn 'silent pandemic' of pollution in African cities

France bathes in autumn heatwave linked to climate change