France to bring artisanal know-how to 2024 Olympic Games

With just one year to go, France is getting ready for the summer Olympic games that will begin with an extravagant ceremony scheduled for 26 July 2024. While organisers race to finalise security details, French brands and sponsors are also putting their best foot forward to get their share of the action.

"When there was a tender for the Olympics in Paris, Doudou and Compagnie was the first to show up," Alan Joly, director of the French plush toy manufacturer, told RFI.

"We were chosen because we met most of the criteria - especially the know-how and the ability to manufacture in France," he says, adding that they began making the Olympic mascots known as "Phyrges" two years ago.

The little red, triangular toys in the shape of the red caps associated with the French revolution created a stir when released in November.

Organisers were criticised for having most of the products made in China with less than ten percent made in France.

However, the Olympics is all about seizing a timely opportunity.



