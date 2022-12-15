France probes former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn over alleged tax fraud

French authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into the consulting activities of former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn to look into alleged tax fraud revealed in the so-called "Pandora Papers".

France's national financial prosecutor's office confirmed on Wednesday that an investigation is underway into Strauss-Kahn's consultancy operations in Morocco.

The former IMF chief and politician is suspected of "laundering the proceeds of tax fraud", according to French newspaper Le Monde.

France's Financial Judicial Investigation Service reportedly questioned Strauss-Kahn on the subject in police custody at the end of the summer.

Strauss-Kahn's activities as a lecturer and consultant were highlighted in October 2021 as part of the "Pandora Papers" – an investigation carried out by some 600 reporters within the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Tax havens in Morocco and UAE

Among the 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies examined were the accounts of Parnasse International – a company set up by former Socialist Party minister Strauss-Kahn in May 2013.

The two companies allegedly process Strauss-Kahn's fees for the executive conferences and corporate talks he gives around the world, as well as consultancy costs.



