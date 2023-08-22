France pledges to tackle monopolies inflating prices in overseas territories

On a visit to French Polynesia, France's interior minister said he would launch a review into whether companies were abusing their market dominance to jack up prices and contribute to the notoriously high cost of living in French overseas territories.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced that he would work with the Minister for Overseas Territories, Philippe Vigier, to "take stock" of abusive practices.

"There are too many economic monopolies in the overseas territories in general and in French Polynesia," Darmanin said in an interview with local television in the capital, Papeete.

He was speaking on Saturday, the final day of a three-day visit to the semi-autonomous country, during which he discussed the issue with its president, Moetai Brotherson.

"We're going to propose to President Brotherson that we tackle these monopolies together, because where there are monopolies, prices are very high and where prices are very high, it's everyday Polynesians who struggle to get by," Darmanin said.

Chronic problem

Prices in overseas territories have long outstripped those in mainland France, with successive governments pledging to do something about it.

The problem has worsened in the past decade, according to national statistics office Insee, which reported last month that consumer price differences had widened between 2015 and 2022.

Telephone and internet services are also significantly more expensive across the board.



