France players react to the Left projected to win snap legislative elections

The Left’s New Popular Front is projected to win France’s snap legislative elections, meaning the far-right National Rally won’t be able to form a government, despite obtaining the largest number of votes in the first round. On the contrary, the Left’s New Popular Front is set to win between 172 and 215 seats of the country’s lower house of parliament, which houses 577 MPs. The RN only finished third, behind the presidential party.

France players have taken to their social networks to express their relief. Centre-back Ibrahima Konaté (25) has posted five emojis on X, seemingly applauding French voters’ efforts to bar the National Rally from acceding to the state’s highest offices.

🇫🇷🚧🇫🇷🚧👏🏾 — Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) July 7, 2024

Right-back Jules Koundé (25), who on several occasions has alerted on France’s political situation and called on French voters to not vote for National Rally, has shared his relief on X. “The relief is as great as the anxiety of the last few weeks.

Congratulations to all the French people who mobilized to ensure that this beautiful country of France would not be governed by the far-right.”

Le soulagement est à la hauteur de l’inquiétude de ces dernières semaines, il est immense.

Félicitations à tous les Français qui se sont mobilisés pour que ce beau pays qu’est la France ne se retrouve pas gouverné par l’extrême droite. 🙏🏾🇫🇷 — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) July 7, 2024

Les Bleus winger Ousmane Dembélé (27) did not post any words on his social networks. He just published a photo of himself gleefully smiling to the camera minutes after the snap elections’ became official on his Instagram account.

🚨 La Story Instagram d’Ousmane Dembélé après la victoire du Nouveau Front Populaire et la DÉFAITE de l’extrême-droite. 😭🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/8SLYGMOnA6 — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) July 7, 2024

Centre-forward Marcus Thuram, who was one of the first France players to alert on the rise of the far-right at the start of the Euros, also expressed his relief. He reposted Dembélé’s pic and wrote the following post: “Congratulations to all of those who stepped up against the danger which loomed over our beautiful country. Long live diversity, Republic and France. The fight goes on.“

GFFN | Bastien Cheval