France player ratings vs Argentina: Kylian Mbappe confirms status as the next generation GOAT

Kylian Mbappe became the second man in history to score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final but France lost to Argentina on penalties.

Lionel Messi had opened the scoring from the penalty spot and Angel Di Maria added a second at the end of a stunning counter-attack.

Mbappe scored a penalty and a stunning volley to send the match to extra-time.

Messi put Argentina back in front, Mbappe equalised again from the spot but Argentina won the shootout.

Nizaar Kinsella was inside the Lusail Stadium...

Hugo Lloris - 6

France’s all-time appearance was bidding to be the first captain to win in successive finals. He made a brilliant save from Messi but could not stop any of the four Argentina penalties

Jules Kounde - 5

The Sevilla defender was really poor both going forward and at the back, allowing Di Maria to excel on his flank.

Raphael Varane - 6

Made a good block early on and was one of the better performers in a poor back line.

Dayot Upamecano - 6

In just ahead of Ibrahima Konate, Upamecano was most at fault for the second goal, giving the ball away and finding himself out of position at the same time. He would steady himself as the game wore on and produced great defensive moments in extra-time.

Theo Hernandez - 5

Gave balls away in dangerous areas on a regular basis but looked like one of the players most physically capable of competing with Argentina.

Adrien Rabiot - 4

Back after illness, the Juventus midfielder looked like he shouldn’t be on the field. The game bypassed him despite his stature in the game.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6

One of the more passable performers in the France team but he still gave away the ball all too often. He impressively completed 120 minutes anchoring midfield.

Antoine Griezmann - 6

Spent more time chasing shadows thant creating for others and was taken off after 71 minutes.

Ousmane Dembele - 2

Gave away a penalty and was substituted after 39 minutes, nights don’t get much worse than that for a player.

Olivier Giroud - 3

Also hauled off early after failing to impact the game.

Kylian Mbappe - 10

Two goals in 97 second saw Mbappe become the youngest player to history to score 10 World Cup goals, as he scored a penalty and then scored a sublime first-time volley. He then became only the second player to score a World Cup final hat-trick with another penalty in extra-time.

Substitutes

Marcus Thuram - 8

Came on in the 39th minute with Kolo Muani and was an improvement on Giroud playing down the middle. He set up Mbappe’s second goal and almost won a penalty late on.

Randal Kolo Muani - 8

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward made an impact when he came on showing more fight and better dribbling ability than Dembele. It took 67 minutes, but had his side’s first shot, then won the penalty that Mbappe scored to force the shootout.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7

Playing out of position at left-back, the Real Madrid midfielder excelled in his individual duels with Messi who had given Hernandez a torrid time.

Youssouf Fofana - 6

Came on in extra-time for a tired Rabiot and slotted in well.

Kingsley Coman - 7

Given the final 20 minutes of the match, the Bayern Munich winger quickly made an impact by shrugging off Messi and producing a crossfield pass that led to the second goal.