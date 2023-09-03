France plans to ban disposable vapes

Vape

France will ban disposable vapes as they are encouraging young people to take up smoking, the prime minister said.

On Sunday Elisabeth Borne announced that a ban on single-use e-cigarettes, known as “puffs” in France, will be part of a national plan to combat smoking, which has experienced an uptick in recent years.

In France smoking kills 75,000 people a year.

“They give young people bad habits,” Ms Borne said in an interview with radio station RTL. “We can say that it is not nicotine, but it is a reflex and a gesture that young people are getting used to. This is how they move towards smoking,” she said.

No timeline for the ban was given.

Designed to appeal to teenagers

According to the group Alliance Against Tobacco, 13 per cent of teenagers aged 13-16 in France have tried disposable e-cigarettes which are designed to appeal to teen tastes.

The devices are packaged in bright colours and come in flavours like watermelon, cotton candy, pineapple and lychee. At €8 to €10 (£7 to £9) per device, they are also cheaper than a pack of cigarettes. Each disposable vape contains 600 “puffs”, equal to a pack of cigarettes.

Earlier this spring, Francois Braun, the former French health minister, called for a similar ban on disposable vapes, which he said was creating a new generation of smokers.

France is the latest country to crack down on single-use vapes. Both New Zealand and Australia have imposed a ban on disposable e-cigarettes while Germany voted in favour of a ban this past spring. The Netherlands has banned the production of flavoured e-cigarettes and Ireland has launched a public consultation on their use.

In an op-ed published in Le Monde published in April, doctors, environmental and anti-tobacco groups called for a ban on single-use vapes which they said increase the risk of respiratory problems among teenagers, increase nicotine addiction and are a disaster for the planet.

The letter cites research from the British electronic recycling advocacy group Material Focus, which found that 1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown out every week, enough to cover 22 football pitches a year.