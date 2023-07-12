France pays people to repair clothes instead of throwing them away

Shoe

France will soon begin paying people to have their clothes and shoes repaired instead of throwing them away in a push to reduce waste.

From October, the French will be able to claim a “repair bonus” worth up to €25 (£21) for clothing alterations and shoe repairs as part of a government mission to divert textiles from landfills and fight fast fashion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative aims to reduce the 700,000 tonnes of clothes thrown away by French people each year, two-thirds of which is sent to landfill, Bérangère Couillard, the secretary of state, in charge of ecology,said during a visit to a hub for responsible fashion in Paris on Tuesday.

“From October, consumers will be able to be supported in the repair of their clothes and shoes,” she said, calling on “all sewing workshops and shoemakers to join the system”.

Under the new scheme, consumers will save up to €25 for repairing leather soles and €7 for heel repairs. Alterations to fix a torn sleeve will be set at around €7 and fixing a zip up to €15.

Anti-waste

The plan is the latest phase of the government’s anti-waste, circular economy legislation passed in 2020 and will draw from a €154 million fund over the 2023-2028 period.

The subsidies, which will be applied directly to the price of repairs, will only be applicable for tailors and shoe repair shops that sign up to the government program via Refashion, a textile eco-group that will steer the project.

“The goal is to support those who do the repairs,” Ms Couillard said, referring to sewing workshops, but also the brands which offer repair services.

But Jeremie Liotet, a tailor at Retouches Paris in the French capital’s 2nd arrondissement, was doubtful whether such a scheme would make a noticeable impact for both his industry and the environment.

“It might help, but I’m not sure it will really change the lives of tailors,” he told The Telegraph.

For years, tailors have been fighting an uphill battle against fast-fashion brands, Mr Liotet said, pointing out that consumers are less likely to pay €10 to repair a torn shirt when they can buy a new one for €4.99.

“We really need to rethink the entire clothing industry. The current industry is based on free market capitalism, putting out a million pieces of clothing for sale in the world…I think it’s just a government announcement more than a deep desire to change things.”

According to figures from Refashion, 3.3 billion articles of clothing, shoes and household linens flooded the market in France last year, 500,000 more than in 2021.

Customisation

Mr Liotet said the environment was not the main concern of many of his clients, with more of his business coming from requests to customise clothes to make a fashion statement, rather than spare the landfills.

During the visit, Ms Couillard singled out Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein for being “destructive for our planet, for the human conditions of the countries that host their production and also destructive for the textile sector, which may not recover.”

The bonus for repairing clothes and shoes is based on a similar scheme launched last winter, offering between €10 to €45 in discounts – or about 20 per cent of the total repair bill – for repairing household electronic items no longer under warranty. This includes everything from refrigerators and washing machines, to toasters, hair dryers, digital cameras and laptop computers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.