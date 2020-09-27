In France, the pandemic deepens the political divide as death toll continues to rise

In, France the pandemic has become political.

Seen from Paris, the COVID-19 virus is on the point of spinning exponentially into disaster.

Seen from the south, specifically from France's third largest city, Marseille, it feels like "an affront," in the words of the city's deputy mayor.

That's because the national government in Paris decreed on Wednesday that, as of Saturday, all cafés, restaurants and bars in the Marseille-Aix-en-Provence region would have to close. The region is now classed by the government as a "maximum alert zone," a new category two steps up from the previous "red zone" category.

The Paris region is also a maximum alert zone, but the government only decreed that cafés and bars should close as of 10 p.m. starting after the weekend.

"It's like a stone being dropped [on us] from a bridge," said Benoît Payan, the deputy mayor of Marseille.

Others angrily call it "Marseille bashing." Hundreds of angry bar and café owners and patrons gathered in front of the Marseille Commerical Courts on Friday to give voice to their unhappiness at what they see as unequal treatment compared to Paris.

"Save our bars and cafés," said one placard held high. "Unbearable," one bar owner shouted. "The bill is too steep," said another.

The city government symbolically joined the protesters when a deputy mayor announced that municipal police wouldn't fine bar and café owners if their premises were found open.

The French government of President Emmanuel Macron, like the governments in Spain and Britain, is now terrified of being drowned in a likely second wave of the virus. On Friday, there were almost 16,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in France. The rate of infection was higher in the south than in Paris.

That number — 15,797 — compares with a peak of 7,558 cases in the first wave on March 31. After three months of a strict lockdown, the number of cases fell to exactly zero on June 25. The government decreed an end to the lockdown and tens of thousands of French vacationers, deprived of foreign trips, flooded to the beaches of the Mediterranean.

Gradually, then faster, the numbers of infected people climbed again, and the overall number of COVID-19 cases in France has now surpassed the 500,000 mark. The country's death toll now stands and more than 31,000.

The difference between now and the spring is that, for the moment, there are fewer deaths per day. On Friday, the number was 56, compared to 1,438 on April 15. But each day, the death toll now climbs again.

