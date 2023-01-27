France must ‘leave open door’ to sending fighter jets to Ukraine, says Macron ally

Emmanuel Macron, with Volodymyr Zelensky, as the West considers sending fighter jets to Ukraine (REUTERS)

France must “leave open the door” to sending fighter jets to Ukraine, a senior MP and ally of Emmanuel Macron has said.

Thomas Gassilloud, chairman of the National Assembly’s National Defence and Armed Forces Committee, added that “things are moving fast”.

He was speaking on a visit to London after the US, Germany and other allies followed Britain’s lead in agreeing to supply Kyiv with main battle tanks ahead of expected Ukrainian and Russian spring offensives.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky is now pleading with the West to also send fighter jets and longer-range missiles.

Asked by the Standard if France could supply aircraft, Mr Gassilloud said: “Regarding deliveries to Ukraine, we must study requests on a case by case basis and leave all the doors open.

“So we will see in the coming weeks what happens next as things are moving fast.”

Pressed on the supply of planes, he added: “The Danes and Eastern Europe countries are thinking about it.”

Dutch ministers have also signalled that their country may send US-built F-16 jets.

Mr Gassilloud, an ally of French president Mr Macron, believes three conditions will be applied when France considers sending fighter jets.

They are that any deliveries to Ukraine must not undermine French national and European security, the equipment should be useful for the Ukrainians, and that it does not trigger escalation in the war.

Moscow has already reacted angrily to the decision by the US, Germany and other allies to join the UK in supplying tanks to Ukraine.

France is considering despatching its Leclerc tanks.

But it is far from clear that this will happen given that there are only around 200 of this model and Ukrainian troops would have to be trained to use it, as well as the German-built Leopards.

Countries across Europe are estimated to have more than 2,000 Leopards, so it may be simpler to deliver some of them and train Ukrainian forces on them, as well as on the 14 Challenger IIs being sent from the UK.

Story continues

Mr Zelensky is appealing for 300 battle tanks to force Russian troops out of Ukrainian territory.

Britain has been at the forefront of equipping Ukraine with increasingly more heavy weapons to fight Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

France has taken a more conciliatory tone to Putin than the UK, with more emphasis that negotiations with the Russian president may eventually end the war rather than an outright military defeat.

During his visit to London, Mr Gassilloud met Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee.