France ‘must back’ Britain’s migrant plan, Sunak to tell Macron

Emmanuel Macron and Rishi Sunak will discuss a variety of issues at the summit, including Channel crossings - Stefan Rousseau/Reuters

France must fight Britain’s corner on migrant deportations, Emmanuel Macron will be told, as he hammers out a new deal with Rishi Sunak to combat small boat crossings.

The Prime Minister will travel to Paris on Friday for a summit with the French president, where they will discuss small boats, Brexit, defence and energy.

British negotiators have accepted that Mr Macron will not agree unilaterally to take back illegal migrants from the UK and will instead argue that there needs to be an EU-wide returns deal with Britain.

British officials will press for the French president to take a more proactive stance in battling for an EU-wide deal to accept returns from the UK.

Britain has not deported a single Channel migrant to France under its post-Brexit returns policy, despite the vast majority of the 80,000 migrants who have reached the UK setting off from northern France. Just 21 have been deported to other EU countries.

The Prime Minister is expected to use talks with Mr Macron to push for France to “go further” on joint efforts to prevent migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

It is thought Mr Sunak wants a “substantial” increase in patrols to raise the proportion of migrant boats prevented from leaving the French beaches to above the current 50 per cent.

Beach patrols in France have prevented some migrants from crossing the Channel - Jamie Lorriman

British officials also want the French to do more to prevent repeat attempts by migrants to reach the UK. Efforts to stop crossings have been hampered by French laws that mean officers cannot arrest migrants on the beaches, as trying to cross the Channel is not illegal.

The French president is demanding that Britain agree to multi-year deal to put “boots on the ground” on the beaches of northern France.

The talks between the leaders come days after Mr Sunak and Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, unveiled the Illegal Migration Bill. Mrs Braverman will also meet with her counterpart in the French capital on Friday.

The legislation announced on Tuesday will mean migrants who arrive in the UK illegally will be deported and hit with a lifetime ban from returning.

Story continues

It is thought Mr Macron is likely to want to hear from the Prime Minister about how the Bill will make Britain a less attractive destination for migrants.

Downing Street stressed that the gathering at the Elysee Palace “isn't a summit on a single issue”, with energy security, the conflict in Ukraine and the “challenge posed by China” likely to feature.

But the Prime Minister's official spokesman confirmed Mr Sunak will look to raise his ambitions of working more closely on the issue of Channel crossings.

The spokesman said: "Certainly we are going in there with an ambition to go further on stopping the boats making these dangerous crossings."

The No 10 official pointed to the £63 million agreement already in place with France, designed to help prevent crossings and target human trafficking gangs, as a pact to be built upon.

Under the commitment, the number of French officers patrolling beaches on the country's northern coastline rose from just over 200 to 300. British officers were also, for the first time, permitted to be stationed in French control rooms and on the approaches to beaches to observe operations.

Nearly 3,000 people have arrived via small boats in the UK already this year, but France has successfully prevented around the same number from embarking on the journey.

The Prime Minister told The Telegraph on Tuesday: "We want to work together with the French so we can build on the joint approach we agreed last year and keep stepping up patrols and enforcement activity to clamp down on the gangs and stop more boats. This Friday's summit will be an opportunity to do just that."

The Prime Minister's official spokesman, in a briefing on Wednesday ahead of the talks, said: "We want a EU-UK returns agreement and will push that forward. But it is equally important that there is work on the ground right now to stop the crossings we are seeing even in these winter months.”