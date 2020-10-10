France Mid-Air Accident: 5 Killed in Collision Between Tourist Plane and Microlight Aircraft in Loches

Paris, October 10: A major mid-air accident was reported on Saturday in France. The fatal air mishap took place in the country's western region, with reports claiming that two planes collided in Loches, Indre-et-Loire. At least five persons were reported to be killed in the accident. AI Express Plane Crash: 85 Injured Passengers Discharged From Various Hospitals in Kerala.



Also Read | France vs Ukraine Live Streaming Online, International Friendly 2020: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India

The exact casualty toll yet to be confirmed by the time preliminary reports had emerged. The mid-air collision took place between a tourist plane and a microlight aircraft, the local authorities informed. One of the planes ended up crashing into a fence of a house following the accident, whereas, the second aircraft landed in an uninhabited area.

The microlight aircraft which crashed was stated to be a two-seater ultralight vehicle. The second plane was a DA40 tourist plane, with three persons onboard. All of them were reported to be killed in the accident.

Also Read | Portugal vs Spain Live Streaming Online, International Friendly 2020: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India

Accident Took Place Between 4:30 and 5:00 pm Local Time: AFP

"... le premier atterrissant sur la clôture d'une maison à Loches, sans faire de victime supplémentaire, le second à plusieurs centaines de mètres dans un secteur non habité", a indiqué à l' #AFP Nadia Seghier, secrétaire générale de la préfecture d'Indre-et-Loire — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) October 10, 2020





The plane crash, according to a disaster management official, took place at around 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm local time (14:30-15:00 hours GMT), said Nadia Seghier, a local government official, while speaking to news agency AFP.

45 firefighters were deployed in the region of Loches where the accident was reported. A slew of emergency vehicles and rescue workers were also seen in the area the crashed aircraft had dropped. An inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the reason behind the mid-air collision.