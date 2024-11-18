France Megastar Offers Honest Verdict On Italy Vs France UEFA Nations League Blockbuster: “Strange To Play Vs My Inter Brothers”

France international Marcus Thuram admits it felt strange to face his Inter Milan teammates in a heavyweight UEFA Nations League clash last night.

During his post-match chat with TMW via FCInterNews, the 27-year-old offered his assessment of Les Bleus’ 3-1 victory.

After a 3-1 comeback win in Paris, Italy looked destined to finish atop Group A2.

Indeed, Luciano Spalletti’s side headed into Sunday night’s proceedings in high spirits.

Unbeaten in all five internationals after a disappointing EURO 2024 campaign, they held all the aces.

However, Didier Deschamps’ team pulled off a significant upset at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Adrien Rabiot’s brace, aided by Guglielmo Vicario’s own goal, saw France pip Italy to the top spot on the final matchday.

While Thuram wasn’t on the scoresheet, he was still a nuisance in the final third.

“I was with my brothers; it’s so strange to play against them. I love them and will happily see them again during the week,” he stated.

France avenged a day-one heartache in Paris with an identical win at Meazza.

Thuram is adamant the reverse-fixture result didn’t bother him and his international colleagues.

“No, Italy has a great team with very strong players. We lost the first leg, won the return leg.”

“I had another battle to fight with Buongiorno, who marked me very well here a week ago in the league.

“I was happy to play against them again, but they are friends too.”

Elsewhere, Hakan Calhanoglu sustained a new injury problem while on international duty with Turkey.

However, Thuram admitted he has yet to hear from the 30-year-old.

“I don’t know, I hope it’s nothing too serious and that we can recover him quickly.”

Thuram also revealed his affection for the Inter home venue.

“I love San Siro.”