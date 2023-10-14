France on maximum security alert after fatal attack on teacher

France has declared a top-level security alert and will deploy an extra 7,000 soldiers to protect the public, the government said on Saturday, following the murder of a teacher at a high school in a suspected terrorist attack.

Three others were wounded in the attack, which took place on Friday in the north-eastern town of Arras, home to large Jewish and Muslim populations.

Police arrested the suspected attacker, a former student in his 20s named Mohammed Moguchkov, who was on France's terror watchlist for suspected radicals.

Authorities have suggested a probable link to the ongoing violence in the Middle East, with President Emmanuel Macron denouncing the incident as an act of "Islamist terror".

France upped its alert level to the highest position following a crunch security meeting chaired by Macron on Friday, the prime minister's office told French news agency AFP.

While security forces are no responding to a specific threat, "there is an extremely negative atmosphere, notably due to the call to take action", said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, telling TF1 television that there was "doubtless" a link with the latest conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The maximum alert serves "to instruct all administrations to be vigilant", he said.

(with AFP)



