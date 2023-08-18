France has left Britain with some serious questions to answer

Under President Macron, France has seen cuts to corporate taxes and taxes on wealth - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP

The revelation that France now has more “dollar millionaires” than the UK is not what any proud Brit wants to read over their toast and marmalade.

The latest Global Wealth Report, compiled annually by Credit Suisse, suggests that the UK has slipped below Germany on this metric too. What on earth is going on?

To explain, the Global Wealth Report attempts to measure the “net worth” of families and individuals. This is defined as the value of the financial assets plus the real assets (mainly housing) owned by households, minus their debts. The new figures are for 2022.

On this basis, global wealth declined last year for the first time since the financial crisis of 2008, as higher interest rates triggered sharp falls in the prices of both equities and bonds. Only a handful of countries reported an increase in wealth, notably Norway, Singapore and the UAE.

Wealth did fall in the UK, but Britain was not unusual here. In fact, the decline in wealth per adult in the UK was smaller than in some other countries, including Japan, the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Credit Suisse report did suggest that France now has more dollar millionaires (around 2.8 million in 2022) than the UK (2.6 million). This reverses the position in 2021. There are three main caveats, however.

First, the headline figures are just estimates based on assumptions about the distribution of wealth within each country. They use some well-established statistical techniques, but are still little more than guesswork. There is certainly no evidence here that richer people have moved from the UK to France.

The picture is a little different if we look at other measures. In particular, median wealth per adult is still higher in the UK ($152,000 in 2022) than in France ($133,000). Both are well ahead of Germany. The UK also has more “ultra-high net worth individuals”, with assets of more than $50 million.

Second, the composition of wealth in each country matters. Financial assets account for a much larger share of household net worth in the UK than in France. As a result, the number of millionaires in the UK is more sensitive to swings in the prices of equities and bonds, as we saw last year.

Story continues

Third, these figures are in US dollars, and do not adjust for differences in the cost of living. The recent weakness of sterling will therefore make the UK numbers look worse than they really are (Brits do not pay their bills in dollars), while higher inflation will make the numbers look better.

This should all even out over time. Indeed, the Credit Suisse report predicts that by 2027 the number of dollar millionaires in the UK (expected to be 4.8 million) will once again exceed those in France (4 million). This would also put Britain back in third place globally, behind only the US and China.

All that said, there are some serious questions that need answering. Back in 2000, there were many more dollar millionaires in the UK (716,000) than in France (404,000). France has recently been doing relatively well on other measures too, including economic growth and inward investment.

The usual suspects will, of course, be quick to blame Brexit. Consistent with this, UK equities have underperformed their French counterparts since the 2016 referendum, which can only partly be explained by France’s greater exposure to the booming luxury goods sector.

Nonetheless, there is clearly a lot more to the story. France has also been attracting investment that might otherwise have gone elsewhere in the EU, notably Germany. This reflects a mix of factors.

One is the adoption of more business-friendly policies under President Macron, including cuts in corporate taxes and in taxes on wealth. Another is France’s relatively low energy costs, partly due to the country’s serious investment in nuclear power.

On both counts, the contrast with the UK is stark.

When not content with just muddling along, the UK government appears determined to make life harder for businesses. “Profit” and “wealth” are becoming dirty words in the English lexicon. Companies which perform well are accused of “greedflation”, with ministers regularly hauling industry leaders in for a dressing down.

The Government recently introduced a windfall tax on oil and gas, and hiked the main rate of corporation tax to 25pc. The latter may now be the same rate as across the Channel, but the difference is the direction of travel: France has at least been cutting tax.

The performance of France’s economy and financial markets has, however, been flattered by some factors which will not last. A China-led global slowdown would be especially bad news for France’s luxury goods sector, for a start.

The unusual nature of the pandemic, when so much of the market economy was shut down, was always likely to favour economies like France where the state was already playing a relatively large role.

But this has left France’s public finances in an even worse state than our own – a problem compounded by additional government subsidies during the energy crisis.

French inflation may have been lower, but this was also partly because the state itself picked up more of the bill. And despite recent improvements, France still has just about the most onerous tax regime in the OECD.

Nonetheless, the French authorities seem much more aware of these problems than before. There is greater recognition of the importance of aspiration and entrepreneurship. There is also a clearer political focus on growing the economy.

If even France is starting to get its act together, the UK’s traditional credentials as a far more friendly place to do business cannot be taken for granted.

Julian Jessop is an independent economist. He tweets at @julianhjessop

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.