France knife attack: Six nursery children stabbed in playground

Emergency services at the scene in Annecy, France

Six children have been injured in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps.

A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9.45am on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.

Four children are reportedly in a serious condition with two three-year-olds reportedly in a critical condition.

A man was also injured in the attack.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit “has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces”.

France’s prime minister, Elizabeth Borne, said she was travelling to the scene of the stabbings.

10:06 AM

This is a breaking news story.

