France and Ireland World Cup failures show Six Nations is about here and now

Ireland yet again were eliminated in the World Cup quarter-finals - Getty Images/David Ramos

The Ireland squad returned to their training camp at Carton House in Dublin on Monday to review for the first time their World Cup quarter-final defeat by New Zealand.

It no doubt made for painful viewing for last year’s Six Nations Grand Slam champions. The tournament in France was rightly seen as Ireland’s best chance to win the World Cup, and certainly a golden opportunity to progress beyond the quarter-finals for the first time.

And yet if the Ireland players have since spoken about the depth of their disappointment at the 28-24 defeat by the All Blacks in Paris, strikingly, head coach Andy Farrell declared that he was already “over it”.

Farrell is not one for dwelling on yesterday but looking forward to tomorrow, and most significantly of all, he declared that he is not an advocate of ripping everything up and starting afresh at the start of a new four-year cycle.

“Is this a new start?” asked Farrell, speaking at the launch of the tournament in Dublin on Monday. “It’s not because of everything we’ve been through, we want to continue to grow and continue to evolve our game and you don’t do that by cutting the legs off of it and going again. Competition for places is premium and it has to stay that way. This is the start of a new Six Nations. I don’t buy into the four-year cycle that comes around World Cups.”

His appointment of Peter O’Mahony, the 34-year-old Munster flanker, as his new captain underscored the point. Ireland open the defence of their title against France in Marseille. It has been the fixture that has decided the championship in the last two seasons.

France have their own World Cup hurt to overcome, even more agonising given they were hosts, and Farrell is eager to see it as the next big challenge for a side he has spent four years assembling, not the first development staging post. It is all about the here and now.

Andy Farrell (right) was very much focused on the Six Nations, not dwelling on World Cup failures - PA/Damien Eagers

“I don’t buy into ‘bittersweet’, everything that went on as far as the feeling within the World Cup,” added Farrell. “I was unbelievably proud of how we connected with our fans and did it together.

“That, for me, continues by how we get back on the horse and I’m not saying that will translate to another big ‘W’ in Marseille, I’m not saying that. We’re talking about being proud about how we go about our business, to want to keep evolving our game.

“The journey continues. If you look at what we’ve got, first game in Marseille, unbelievable stadium, unbelievable atmosphere, a lot of the Irish who had flights for the semi-final, I heard a lot of them transferred to Marseille so they’re expecting a performance from us.

“We’ve got to show fight and then the rest of the Six Nations is ahead of us. You look at what we’ve got after that, the trip to South Africa and two games against South Africa, it doesn’t really get any better as an Irish management, as an Irish player or as an Irish fan.”

The dissing of the ‘jam tomorrow’ school of thought that so frustrated England supporters under Eddie Jones was also endorsed by his successor Steve Borthwick who, like Farrell, has also turned to experience and continuity among the key attributes in his new captain, the 33-year-old Jamie George.

Jamie George will lead England under Steve Borthwick - Getty Images/Charles McQuillan

England open their championship against Italy in Rome, a game that traditionally affords the head coach the opportunity to rotate his squad, but Borthwick wants an explosive start to arrest the alarming form that has resulted in just two wins from five in the last three Six Nations campaigns.

“We are in a situation where we are had to fast track the development prior to the World Cup to make a team competitive and now we need to build on that,” said Borthwick. “I do think fundamentally, we found in the World Cup and I heard this out from the outside, if the team went down on the scoreboard, or is something wasn’t quite right, it wasn’t perfect but they dug in and fought and kept fighting and they kept fighting and kept fighting.

“Whilst we are going to improve as a rugby team, we will get tactically and technically better, we will get fitter. The fundamental aspect is the supporters need to see that this team fights all the time, is competitive all the time and plays at an intensity required in an England team. That is the base standard and if you have that, you can add the technical and tactical elements that will follow.”

It was left to Warren Gatland, who has now overseen the start of four World Cup cycles going back to 2008, to provide a differing perspective. His options are more limited but has instead chosen to instead invest in a core group of young players, captained by the 21-year-old Dafydd Jenkins, the youngest Welsh captain since Gareth Edwards in 1968. It is the start of a rebuilding phase he hopes will replicate the success that his class of 2011 went on to enjoy under Sam Warburton.

“It is not about age or experience, it is about allowing that talent to develop,” said Gatland. “It is definitely thinking about the future – not just for this cycle and the next World Cup, but the one after.

“We’ve got five new caps and eight who have never played in the Six Nations. They will learn and develop from that experience, but that doesn’t mean we are not taking the competition seriously.”