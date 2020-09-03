France goalie Steve Mandanda tests positive for coronavirus

PARIS (AP) -- France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda has been withdrawn from the squad ahead of upcoming matches after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The whole squad and staff underwent a test on Wednesday afternoon and Mandanda's result came back positive for Covid-19 following a second test to confirm it.

''Steve Mandanda therefore will not be able to take part in the game in Sweden and will leave the squad on Friday morning,'' the French Football Federation said in a statement late on Thursday.

France plays Sweden in the Nations League on Saturday before facing Croatia at home on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Mandanda is No. 2 to first-choice goalie Hugo Lloris, and has played 32 times for France. He made his international debut in 2008.

Midfielders Paul Pogba and Houssem Aouar tested positive for the virus last week and were replaced in the squad.

---

