France and Germany lockdown: Can I go there and what are the new restrictions?

France and Germany have both announced new coronavirus lockdowns after a surge in deaths and new cases.

Germany’s lockdown came as it reported a record 14,964 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, with 96 more deaths.

Meanwhile, France's lockdown came as it reported more than 520 deaths on Tuesday, the biggest rise since May. French officials believe the country could be seeing as many as 100,000 new infections per day. More than half of the country’s intensive care units are already occupied by Covid-19 patients.

The foreign office currently advises against all but essential travel. However, it is still possible to travel to countries on the UK's travel corridor list.

Here's what you need to know:

Can I still go to France?

France was removed from the UK's list of travel corridors in mid August. This means that anyone who returns to the UK from France must self-isolate for fourteen days.

Can I still go to Germany?

Despite the rise in cases, Germany has not yet been removed from the UK's list of travel corridors. Anyone who returns from Germany to the UK does not need to self isolate.

That said, Germany is likely to be removed from the list this week following the spike in cases.

What are the restrictions in France?

French president Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in France from Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of the coronavirus.

The French leader said that a new nationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fight Covid-19.

“(France has been) overpowered by a second wave,” Mr Macron said in a national televised address on Wednesday.

The government is scheduled to lay out the details of the new lockdown on Thursday.

Mr Macron said schools would remain open.

What are the restrictions in Germany?

German officials have agreed to a four-week shutdown of restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres and other leisure facilities in a bid to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

The partial lockdown is set to take effect on Monday and last until the end of November.

Ms Merkel said, “We must act, and now, to avoid an acute national health emergency.”

Restaurants will still be allowed to serve take-out food. Shops and schools are to remain open, unlike during Germany’s shutdown during the first phase of the pandemic.





