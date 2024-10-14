France in a flap again as Deschamps ponders Butterfly Effect

Just one normal day in French football. That’s all Football Daily asks for. Will never happen. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images

FEELING BLEU

Chaos Theory suggests that if a butterfly flaps its wings in the Amazonian rainforest, it can change the weather half a world away, so with the France international football team in something of a state of disharmony, it seemed fitting that Didier Deschamps’ press conference ahead of his side’s Nations League match against Belgium this evening was interrupted by a winged insect from the lepidopteran suborder Rhopalocera flapping beside his head. “This is an example of the countryside,” observed the France head coach, prompting the kind of overzealous and forced laughter you only hear at such events. “The Neuilly countryside,” he added, referring to the area west of Paris in which his squad were cloistered before their trip to Brussels.

Although we can only speculate over the more widespread effect of a butterfly flapping its wings in the presence of the France gaffer, in the short-term it did at least provide him with some very temporary respite from having to answer irritating questions about Kylian Mbappé. While the official line is that the World Cup-winning striker and French captain is absent from the squad with his manager’s blessing as he recovers from a thigh injury, the fact that he started for Real Madrid in their most recent match just before the international break has led to fan speculation that he is cherry-picking which France games he plays in and may have fallen out with Deschamps.

“Didier spoke with Mbappé directly and with the medical staff at Real Madrid and chose not to select him but it doesn’t call into question Kylian’s attachment to the national team,” said Philippe Diallo, the president of the French Football Federation, when quizzed about the skipper’s absence, while Deschamps was forced to field questions about an alleged sighting of his star player’s disco-dancing in a Stockholm nightclub on the same evening France were gubbing League A Group 2 whipping boys Israel. “I don’t follow the news of players who are not here,” said Deschamps. “Kylian is following a programme with Real Madrid, I don’t know if he was away or not. Like any player for his club, he follows a programme. If players have days off, they are free to do what they want.”

While France bounced back from home defeat to Italy in their Nations League opener with back-to-back wins over Belgium and Israel, the unexpected retirement of Antoine Griezmann a fortnight ago has left many fans of Les Bleus disillusioned. Capped 137 times for his country, Grizi’s commitment to the French cause was never called into question but he is believed to have felt hard done by at being overlooked when Deschamps handed the captain’s armband to Mbappé following the retirement of Hugo Lloris. “He said that it affected him,” said Griezmann’s former teammate Olivier Giroud in an interview with Téléfoot. “He didn’t hide it. It’s legitimate; it’s normal.” With Giroud also having put himself out to international pasture and Mbappé still absent this evening, it seems little short of remarkable that the France squad in Brussels for tonight’s game contains not a single member of the travelling party that won the World Cup in 2018. It’s small wonder that, like so many papillons, French fans are getting themselves in a flap.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I just hope our players have got plenty of Sudocrem at home because they’ve had their ar$es slapped today. The only positive to come out of that: I had a cracking pasty before the game” – Michael Birmingham of Isthmian League South Central Division side Horndean takes the positives, sort of, after being asked for his two pence on his side’s 4-0 defeat to Raynes Park Vale on Saturday.

FOOTBALL DAILY LETTERS

Your apology for the miscalculated suggestion that England shouldn’t be muddying the waters of the second tier of the Nations League (Friday’s Football Daily) reminds me of the apologies and refunds some football teams put out for the travelling away fans after getting a good mauling. We’ve had the apology but will we be getting a refund for subscribing to this sham of a newsletter?” – Chris Jones [yes, here’s your free refund – Football Daily Ed].

Given the unfolding events on the Barcelona sea shore, it must be slight recompense for Chemical Jim that at least one team from his sporting portfolio can finish no worse than second” – Neil Bage.

Send letters to the.boss@theguardian.com. Today's winner of our prizeless letter o' the day is … Neil Bage.

NEWS, BITS AND BOBS

“This job deserves a world-class coach that has won trophies and been there and done it,” opined Lee Carsley, who continued to confuse following England’s 3-1 win over Finland. Lee, do ya want the full-time England job or not?

Could Pep Guardiola be the guy instead? The Manchester City manager, whose contract is up at the end of the season, remains teasingly coy on his future.

Nigeria have pulled out of their Afcon qualifier in Libya after being stranded for more than 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport in Bayda, 250km (155 miles) away from their intended destination. Striker Victor Boniface complained he had been stuckfor almost 13 hours with no food, wifi or place to sleep. “Let them have the points,” barked captain William Troost-Ekong. “We will not accept to travel anywhere by road here even with security it’s not safe. We can only imagine what the hotel or food would be like given to us if we continued.”

Scotland are seeking to avoid losing five games in a row for the first time when Portugal visit Hampden Park on Tuesday. “I don’t see any reason why they [the fans] shouldn’t believe in this group of players,” Clarke roared, nimbly avoiding his side’s recent record. “We’ve got three players that are inside the top 10 cap appearances for the country.”

Craig Bellamy wants his Wales players to enjoy representing their country more than he did, reports Ben Fisher. “By all means enjoy it but enjoy it by being fookin’ disciplined”, he didn’t add.

Suzanne Wrack has a roundup of the latest WSL action, with Khadija Shaw striking in stoppage time to keep the good times rolling at Manchester City.

Greece are loving life in the Nations League, following up their Wembley win with three more points against the Republic of Ireland.

MEMORY LANE

A classic shot here, featuring Manchester United trio Dennis Viollet, Bobby Charlton and Johnny Giles in full flight during training in August 1960.

