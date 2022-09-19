France’s far-Left criticised for defending leader who hit his wife

Adrien Quatennens - Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

The Left-wing of French politics faced accusations of double standards on Monday after members of its camp leaped to the defence of a top MP who admitted to having slapped his wife.

French prosecutors in Lille, northern France, launched an investigation into Adrien Quatennens, the de facto head of the radical-Left La France Insoumise (LFI) party, after information was leaked to the press revealing that his wife, Céline, had reported her estranged husband to the police for violence.

The revelations are embarrassing for LFI and partners from its Left-wing NUPES parliamentary alliance, which has styled itself as the most militant political force in calling out violence against women.

Mr Quattenens himself called on the government in 2019 to pay more heed to complaints filed in police stations by women reporting violence.

Mr Quatennens, 32, a rising star of the hard-Left, announced he was withdrawing from his role as LFI coordinator – effectively the party’s top post as there is no official leader.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who came third in the first round of this year’s presidential elections for LFI, praised Mr Quatennens for his “dignity and courage” and lashed out at “media voyeurism”, social media and the police for intruding on their privacy.

Mr Quattenens meets Macron - Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Sophia Chikirou, an LFI MP, lauded Quatennens for his “honesty and self-sacrifice” and asked for the public to leave the couple alone.

Such support sparked criticism among feminists, anti-domestic violence campaigners and fellow politicians in France.

Anne-Cécile Mailfert, the president of the Fondation des Femmes (Women’s Foundation), said Mr Mélenchon should read up about marital violence. “It’s not a conflict, it’s violence,” she wrote.

But some of the harshest reactions came from LFI allies.

Sandrine Rousseau, an MP for the green Europe Écologie Les Verts party, called on Mr Quatennens to withdraw from all public speaking. “Violence against women has many faces, none of them is acceptable,” she said.

Her party colleague Aurélien Taché even suggested he leave his party’s parliamentary group.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Quatennens said his wife had not intended to bring legal action or speak to the media. He added that he was unaware of what his wife had told the police but that she had wanted to “leave a trace of our arguments”.

He admitted the couple’s relationship had become “strained” and they were planning to divorce after 13 years together. In one argument, he confessed, he had “seized her wrist” and had taken her mobile phone.

“To get it back, she jumped on my back. I got away and in getting away she hit her elbow,” he wrote. He described an earlier dispute in which “in a context of extreme tension and mutual aggression, I slapped her … I profoundly regret this action and I have said sorry many times”.

A statement from LFI said the party “reiterated its relentless engagement in the fight against violence to women”.