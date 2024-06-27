France to face Belgium as last-16 line-up takes shape at Euro 2024

France and Belgium, the world's second and third best teams respectively in the Fifa rankings, will meet in the last-16 at Euro 2024 next Monday in Dusseldorf after the line-up for the knockout stages was completed on Wednesday night.

Georgia, who are competing at the competition for the first time, beat Portugal 2-0 to move into the last-16 where they will face Spain.

"I don't have a lot of words so I will try to stay basic and say that I'm so proud of the players because what an image they have shown of Georgia," said coach Willy Saignol.

The former France international added: "I feel very proud to be their manager.

"But Spain is coming ... Spain was probably the best team of the first round so it's another big challenge for us.

"But for sure we're going to fight to the last minute as we have done since the beginning of the competition."

Portugal went into the game as winners of Group F.

Praise

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez said ahead of the clash that he would not underestimate Georgia who are ranked 68 places below his side.

He fielded a side featuring record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo and a host of other players plying their trade in top European leagues.

"We were low intensity," added Martinez. "We conceded early which is what Georgia needed and after that we weren't clear- headed in our passing or finishing.



