France evacuates Afghan women over fears of becoming targets for Taliban

France has flown five Afghan women who had been "threatened by the Taliban" to Paris, where they are due to arrive this Monday.

According to French immigration authority chief Didier, a presidential order has ensured "special attention is being paid to women who are primarily threatened by the Taliban because they have held important positions in Afghan society ... or have close contacts with Westerners. This is the case for five women who will arrive today."

The women include a former university director, an ex-NGO consultant, a former television presenter, and a teacher at a secret school in Kabul.

One of the women is accompanied by three children.

Evacuations 'likely to be repeated'

The women had been unable to leave Afghanistan on airlifts to Western countries when the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

They fled to neighbouring Pakistan where they sought temporary refuge and from there, the French authorities organised their evacuation.

Once they arrive in France, they will be registered as asylum seekers and given housing while their applications for refugee status are considered, Leschi said.



