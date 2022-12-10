France edge past England to set up World Cup semi-final clash with Morocco

Paul Myers
·1 min read
AP - Christophe Ena

Defending champions France rode their luck on Saturday night in a tale of two penalties to advance to the World Cup semi-final after a 2-1 victory over England.

With the pre-match hype about what measures England would take to stop Kylian Mbappé, boss Gareth South named the same team that had disposed of Senegal in the last-16.

But for all the attention on Mbappé, it was defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni who opened the scoring with a powerful drive from 25 metres.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reacted late to the strike which went past him into his right hand corner.

It was a reward for France's unhurried and measured start to the game at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Reaction

England responded positively to the setback. Luke Shaw's free-kick brought France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into the action and England skipper Harry Kane tested his Tottenham Hotspur teammate from just outside the penalty area.

From the resulting corner, France clawed the ball away in a goalmouth scramble and survived until half-time.

But six minutes after the pause, Tchouaméni felled Bukayo Saka in the penalty area and referee Wilton Sampaio pointed to the spot.

Kane thrashed high to his left to level. Suddenly England were in the ascendance.

Problems

And France were creaking. Misplaced passes, a muted Mbappé and raggedness.

But the putative Mbappé sidekicks - Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud - combined to offer salvation.

Winner


