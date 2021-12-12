France drops threat of trade war over post-Brexit fishing rights

Photograph: Nicolas Garriga/AP

Macron government backs down after UK and Channel Islands governments agree to more licences





France has quietly dropped its threat of a trade war over post-Brexit access to fishing waters after the UK and Channel Islands governments agreed to issue 83 more operating licences before an EU deadline.

The offer did not fully meet the demands of Emmanuel Macron’s government but Brussels and Paris signalled their satisfaction after a period of increasingly bellicose rhetoric.

It remains to be seen, however, whether French fishing communities will accept the decisions, with threats issued in recent days of a pre-Christmas blockade of UK goods entering Calais.

On Sunday, the EU commissioner for fishing, Virginijus Sinkevičius, thanked the UK for “respecting” the 10 December deadline by which Paris had demanded additional licences to small boats seeking to fish in the coastal waters of the UK and Jersey and Guernsey, British Crown dependencies.

He said: “I think it was a very important step achieved last night and I’m thankful to the UK that they respected a deadline that we set by 10 December

“The two weeks were very intensive, we’ve managed to bring over 80 additional licences now. The [European] Commission together with the French authorities, we will examine every single application to see if there is sufficient sufficient data provided to gain licences. The UK always stated that they keep the doors open. So if there is a case, of course, the commission together with the French authorities will examine those possibilities.”

Annick Girardin, the French ministers for the seas, said her government would seek to assist those fishers who had not been successful.

A range of threats had been made by the French government in over an alleged failure to respect the trade agreement by providing sufficient small boats with fishing licences for the waters around the UK, Jersey and Guernsey.

Downing Street had insisted that sufficient evidence proving that applicants had previously fished in the coastal waters had not been met.

But Macron demanded a “gesture of goodwill” by midnight on 10 December. French ministers spoke of cutting energy supplies to Jersey and applying tariffs on UK trade.

The latest threat had been to start the dispute process in the EU-UK trade agreement although there was a distinct lack of enthusiasm shown by the other key member states with fishing interests.

The latest round of wrangling over individual licences went on past the French deadline but both sides appeared satisfied by the end of the talks.

Following the provision of further evidence in recent days by French fishers, the UK issued 18 licences on Saturday for new vessels replacing boats that had previously operated in UK territorial waters, with a further seven expected to be given access on Monday. Five vessels previously issued temporary licences were also given permanent licences for Jersey’s waters

An estimated 81 licence requests have not been granted but the UK has said it was willing to examine any new evidence. The commission has previously accepted that some applications had been “poor”.