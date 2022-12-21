France denounces Rwanda backing of M23 rebels over DRC killings

France has openly condemned Rwanda's support for the M23 rebel movement in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo who are suspected of massacring at least 131 civilians in late November.

In a statement released on Monday, French foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said: "We condemn Rwanda's support for the M23 group and we ask that the Luanda and Nairobi processes be fully implemented."

The March 23 movement is a Tutsi-dominated rebellion founded in 2012 that took up arms again late last year, over-running large swathes of territory north of Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu province in the eastern DRC.

According to a UN report released last week, M23 rebels killed at least 131 civilians – including 17 women and 12 children – in November, where people were arbitrarily shot or stabbed to death in two villages in eastern DRC.

The Congolese authorities, UN experts, and US diplomats say the M23 movement is backed by Rwanda, but Rwandan President Paul Kagame has rejected any link to the group's actions.

Speaking last Wednesday, Kagame said: "The problem was not created by Rwanda, and is not Rwanda's problem. It's the Congo's problem."

US calls on Rwanda to 'influence' M23



