France denies police racism is widespread, but evidence tells another story

The recent riots in France, sparked by the deadly police shooting of a young man of North African descent, once more raised the question whether French police unfairly target ethnic minorities. While French authorities continue to say the national police force does not have a problem with racism, research shows the contrary.

“Racism and discrimination, stop-and-search, are part of the activities of any police force, everywhere," says political scientist Jacques De Maillard, who studies policing in France and around the world.

But when it comes to acknowledging racism within their ranks, some countries and police forces are better than others.

“If you don't say there is a problem, you won't be able to deal with it,” De Maillard told RFI, pointing to French authorities' insistence that discriminatory policing is not widespread.

At the end of June, people took to the streets to protest against police violence and the excessive use of force in France’s poor, multi-ethnic suburbs after Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old with a Moroccan father and an Algerian mother, was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop.



