France denies involvement in parcel bomb injuring Russian in Central Africa

A prominent pro-Kremlin figure has claimed France was behind an alleged terror attack in the Central African Republic on Friday which left a Russian representative badly wounded. Paris described the accusation as "propaganda".

The head of the Russian House cultural centre in Bangui "received an anonymous parcel on Friday, opened it and an explosion happened," said a Russian embassy representative, quoted by the official TASS news agency.

The victim, Dmitry Sytyi, was hospitalised with "serious injuries," it added.

The Russian embassy views the incident as an assassination attempt, TASS reported.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, claimed that Paris was involved and should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism.

"I have already requested the Russian foreign ministry to initiate the procedure to declare France a state sponsor of terrorism," Prigozhin was quoted as saying in a statement released by his company, Concord.

He called for a "thorough investigation" into "the terrorist methods of France and its Western allies – the United States and others".

France's top diplomat has denied Prigozhin's claims.

"This information is false and is a good example of Russian propaganda and the fanciful imagination that sometimes characterises it," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told France's AFP news agency during a visit to Morocco on Friday.

'Son's head'

(with AFP)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Ghana-Burkina row over Russian Wagner mercenaries hits new heights

Former Russian mercenary lifts lid on secretive Wagner Group

How Russian mercenaries colluded with Khartoum regime to exploit Sudan's gold