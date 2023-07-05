France counts the cost of a week of riots and looting

After a week of rioting sparked by the fatal shooting of a 17-year old by a police officer, French authorities have released statistics showing the extent and estimated cost of the damage caused. 3,915 people have been arrested.

An estimated 1,105 public and private buildings have been burned or looted nationwide, and cars and buses torched from the start of rioting on the night of 27 June through to 5:00am Tuesday 4 July, according to Ministry of the Interior data seen by AFP news agency.

The damage could exceed that of the 2005 riots, sparked by the deaths of two teenagers in an electrical substation following a police chase in Clichy-sous-Bois, north of Paris.

Police stations, town halls targeted

Some 269 police stations and gendarmerie brigades – seen as symbols of the state – have been attacked.

The Ile-de-France region estimates rioters targeted around 100 public facilities, including 36 municipal police stations, 18 town halls or their annexes, a creche, two community centres, three cultural centres and two media libraries.

Major damage to 60 schools

Around 60 schools have suffered major damage, 10 of which were completely or partially destroyed, according to the Ministry of Education.

In Paris, 10 tramway stops were destroyed at a cost of €2 million.



