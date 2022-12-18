France 'condemns' Israel's expulsion of Palestinian-French rights lawyer

France has condemned Israel's expulsion of Palestinian-French human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri, who had been held in Israeli prisons without charge since March for alleged security offences.

Israel's interior ministry deported Palestinian-French lawyer and activist Salah Hamouri to France on Sunday, despite objections from the French government.

“I’m happy to announce that justice was served today and the terrorist Salah Hamouri was deported from Israel," Israel's interior minister, Ayelet Shaked, announced in a videotaped statement on Sunday.

Hamouri, 37, was escorted onto a flight to France early on Sunday morning and arrived in Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport just after 10 am local time, welcomed by his French wife and dozens of politicians, NGO representatives and supporters.

Hamouri had been held in detention in Israel since March without formal charge.

France's foreign ministry denounced his deportation and said that the French government had actively sought to defend his rights and has been in contact with Israeli authorities many times.

"We condemn today the Israeli authorities' decision, against the law, to expel Salah Hamouri to France," the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Stripped of residency rights

Hamouri is a lifelong resident of Jerusalem and does not have Israeli citizenship. He holds French citizenship through his mother.

