France, China intent on preventing use of nuclear arms in Ukraine conflict - French Presidency G20 summit in Bali

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and China President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their firm position on preventing the use of nuclear arms in the war in Ukraine, the French Presidency said on Tuesday.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit of leaders on the Indonesian island of Bali.

(Reporting by John Irish and Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)