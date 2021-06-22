France CBD Regulatory Market Report 2021

Dublin, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Report: Changes Expected to France's Regulation of CBD" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Regulation, and the interpretation of existing rules, of cannabis in all its forms is a recurring subject in France, and one that is set to continue following the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)'s recent decision in the Kanavape case.

Aside from changes relating to that, there are a number of other proposals relating to France's medical cannabis regime. This report provides a detailed overview of all current and possible future regulation. The CJEU's recent ruling is likely to have deep consequences for Europe's CBD industry, and while France has not released an interpretation yet, the government will have no choice but to adapt to the ruling.

If you are interested in France's regulatory framework for CBD and cannabis, then this report will provide you with everything you need to know, from processing and cultivation of hemp to the country's medical and recreational regimes.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Outlook

3 Hemp Plant

4 Extracts as a Finished Product

5 Finished Products Containing CBD and Extracts

6 Import and Export Requirements

7 Enforcement Actions

8 Medical Cannabis

9 Recreational Cannabis

10 Relevant Laws

11 Relevant Bodies



